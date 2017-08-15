autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Makes Utility Cool Again

15 Aug 2017, 17:26 UTC
by
$44,995. That’s the sort of money Chevrolet asks for the Tahoe Custom, which is the second biggest news for the golden bowtie’s full-size SUV for the model year 2018 after the 420-horsepower Tahoe RST. And so, what’s the Custom all about?
Targeted at the customer who wants both capability and looks, with a dash of value in between, the Tahoe Custom comes standard with 6,600 pounds of towing capacity. With the optional trailering package, make that 8,600 pounds. There’s also 112 cubic feet of cargo space, as well as the best-in-class 23 mpg highway offered by the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8.

Built on the LS trim, the Custom brags with 18-inch aluminum wheels, all-season tires, chrome accents on the grille, and third-row seats delete. The latter is a choice Chevrolet made to free up space inside, thus increasing cargo capacity behind the second-row seats to 54 cubic feet. An 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come from the get-go, as does 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi and a 110V three-prong outlet.

Remote start, rear seat reminder, and active aero shutters are also on the menu, though four-wheel-drive is available as an option. To arrive at dealers in September 2017, the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom is equipped with a flurry of safety features. Forward Collision Alert, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, and IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high beams, however, are part of the optional Enhanced Driver Alert Package.

“In the past five years, the average transaction price for the segment has climbed fueled by customer appetite for features like heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and a head-up display,” declared Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director. If, however, the Tahoe isn't powerful enough for your needs, Dodge's Durango SRT certainly fits the bill.
