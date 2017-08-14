All-American Drag Race: Procharged Ford Mustang GT Fights Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

YouTube doesn't offer statistics on how many hours of Camaro vs. Mustang footage are uploaded each week, but we're certain that the number is a fat one. And we're here to deliver the latest example of the sort, one that comes from Canda.

To be more precise, the velocity brawl we're discussing here took place at the Mission Raceway Park, seeing a 2017 Mustang GT duking it out with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.'Stang fans don't need to fret, since the pony did pack a secret weapon in the fight against the factory blown Chevy . The Coyote heart of the Blue Oval machine had been gifted with forced induction, with the Mustang probably using a Procharger kit (think: belt-driven turbo). The Ford was also fitted with drag radials, with the obvious aim of turning that boost into sprinting abilities.As for the Camaro, we're not aware of this fifth-gen model packing any aftermarket goodies.Now, since we're not aware of the exact mods installed on the Mustang GT , we can't be sure about its quarter-mile potential. As for the previous incarnation of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 , we'll remind you that we're looking at a beast that can deliver high-11s 1,320 feet runs in factory stock trim.According to aficionados who supposedly saw the Procharged Mustang in action on the day of the race, the best ET delivered by the Ford sat at 11.6 seconds, which is pretty far from the performance delivered in the fight against the golden bowtie animal.When it comes to the ZL1, the Camaro didn't even get close to the number mentioned above. However, we won't complain, since this detail meant that the battle will keep you in front of the screen from start from finish - pay close attention to the take-off phase and you'll see just how much of a difference reaction times can make.