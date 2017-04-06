Tahoe RST Is A Full-Size Chevrolet SUV Packing 420 HP

Following Dodge’s reveal of the fire-breathing Durango SRT
, Chevrolet decided to emulate the formula with the Tahoe RST. And even though it is not as proficient as the Durango in the performance department, there is no doubt the golden bowtie manufacturer is treading on the right track with its go-faster SUV.
The truck-based utility vehicle’s name stands for Rally Sport Truck, a befitting nomenclature considering the Tahoe is pretty heavy. Having said these, what makes the RST an RST? First thing’s first, the thing that goes suck-squeeze-bang-blow displaces 6.2 liters and is gifted with AFM, VVT, and direct injection. According to Chevy
, the freely aspirated mill produces an estimated 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.
Beyond the active fuel management this and continuously variable valve timing that, the 6.2L V8 boasts another asset in the form of a state-of-the-art transmission. More to the point, it’s a 10-speed auto
very similar in design to the tranny that enables the bone-breaking Camaro ZL1 to accelerate like a bat out of hell. And there’s more...
To keep things nice and steady, the Tahoe
RST ships out of the box with Magnetic Ride Control. The high-performance dampers analyze the road every millisecond, the golden bowtie says, and are capable of triggering damping changes in five milliseconds. This is no racing car, but improved body-motion control during cornering is fine by me. An added bonus of electronically controlled shock absorbers is that the ride is more comfortable while cruising compared to regular shocks.
Zero to 60 mph? Less than 6 seconds. Top speed? Nobody cares. What customers may care about, though, is towing capacity. And that, as expected, is impressive at 8,400 pounds when the full-size behemoth is properly equipped. Optional extras? The RST can be fitted with some of those as well, including a Borla exhaust system and red Brembo six-piston brake calipers.
On an ending note, the Tahoe RST will go on sale in the fall of 2017, and will be joined by... wait for it... the Suburban
RST. “The RST is designed for customers who want a street performance look without sacrificing capability or refinement, along with the option of increased performance as well,”
declared Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Truck Marketing director.