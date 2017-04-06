autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Tahoe RST Is A Full-Size Chevrolet SUV Packing 420 HP

 
6 Apr 2017, 5:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following Dodge’s reveal of the fire-breathing Durango SRT, Chevrolet decided to emulate the formula with the Tahoe RST. And even though it is not as proficient as the Durango in the performance department, there is no doubt the golden bowtie manufacturer is treading on the right track with its go-faster SUV.
The truck-based utility vehicle’s name stands for Rally Sport Truck, a befitting nomenclature considering the Tahoe is pretty heavy. Having said these, what makes the RST an RST? First thing’s first, the thing that goes suck-squeeze-bang-blow displaces 6.2 liters and is gifted with AFM, VVT, and direct injection. According to Chevy, the freely aspirated mill produces an estimated 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Beyond the active fuel management this and continuously variable valve timing that, the 6.2L V8 boasts another asset in the form of a state-of-the-art transmission. More to the point, it’s a 10-speed auto very similar in design to the tranny that enables the bone-breaking Camaro ZL1 to accelerate like a bat out of hell. And there’s more...

To keep things nice and steady, the Tahoe RST ships out of the box with Magnetic Ride Control. The high-performance dampers analyze the road every millisecond, the golden bowtie says, and are capable of triggering damping changes in five milliseconds. This is no racing car, but improved body-motion control during cornering is fine by me. An added bonus of electronically controlled shock absorbers is that the ride is more comfortable while cruising compared to regular shocks.

Zero to 60 mph? Less than 6 seconds. Top speed? Nobody cares. What customers may care about, though, is towing capacity. And that, as expected, is impressive at 8,400 pounds when the full-size behemoth is properly equipped. Optional extras? The RST can be fitted with some of those as well, including a Borla exhaust system and red Brembo six-piston brake calipers.

On an ending note, the Tahoe RST will go on sale in the fall of 2017, and will be joined by... wait for it... the Suburban RST. “The RST is designed for customers who want a street performance look without sacrificing capability or refinement, along with the option of increased performance as well,” declared Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Truck Marketing director.
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe RST v8 Chevrolet Tahoe RST SUV Chevrolet Tahoe US Chevrolet
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72