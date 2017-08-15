autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Attacks Nurburgring, Bullies a Mercedes E-Class

15 Aug 2017, 14:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the debut of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 just around the corner, engineers are pushing the prototypes past the limit on the Nurburgring these days.
8 photos
2018 Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring
And, since the C7 ZR1 is one of the quickest street machines to have ever lapped the Green Hell, the frenzy that is the process described above means test cars belonging to other brands can always become collateral victims.

Case in point with the non-AMG Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page. While we can hear the Benz torturing its tires in an attempt to go for one Nordschleife corner to another as briefly as possible, the Chevy passes the Merc without even trying.

The supercharged soundtrack of the beast is obvious, but we can't say the same thing about its source. While certain rumors tell us to expect a pumped-up incarnation of the Z06's LT4 motor, this hypothesis isn't without its complications. For instance, the heat soak discussions revolving around the Z06 mean that GM engineers would have to seriously up the ante on the cooling front.

Other aficionados expect the new ZR1 to pack an all-new 6.2-liter DOHC V8 wearing the LT5 moniker. However, there are voices claiming that the all-new engine is too wide for the nose of the C7 and will make its debut, in naturally aspirated form, on the mid-engined C8 Corvette (here are the most recent spyshots of the C8).

Regardless of its firepower, we're expecting the new ZR1 to lap the Ring in under seven minutes. In fact, we could even the extreme 'Vette stealing the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's Nurburgring glory, which would mean the slab of America can get round the track in under 6:52.

Until we get our hands on the numbers revolving around the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette, we're inviting you to listen to the thing bouncing off the rev limited in the clip below.

2018 chevrolet corvette zr1 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet supercar Nurburgring spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017