2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Attacks Nurburgring, Bullies a Mercedes E-Class

And, since the C7 ZR1 is one of the quickest street machines to have ever lapped the Green Hell, the frenzy that is the process described above means test cars belonging to other brands can always become collateral victims.Case in point with the non-Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page. While we can hear the Benz torturing its tires in an attempt to go for one Nordschleife corner to another as briefly as possible, the Chevy passes the Merc without even trying.The supercharged soundtrack of the beast is obvious, but we can't say the same thing about its source. While certain rumors tell us to expect a pumped-up incarnation of the Z06 's LT4 motor, this hypothesis isn't without its complications. For instance, the heat soak discussions revolving around the Z06 mean that GM engineers would have to seriously up the ante on the cooling front.Other aficionados expect the new ZR1 to pack an all-new 6.2-literV8 wearing the LT5 moniker. However, there are voices claiming that the all-new engine is too wide for the nose of the C7 and will make its debut, in naturally aspirated form, on the mid-engined C8 Corvette (here are the most recent spyshots of the C8).Regardless of its firepower, we're expecting the new ZR1 to lap the Ring in under seven minutes. In fact, we could even the extreme 'Vette stealing the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's Nurburgring glory, which would mean the slab of America can get round the track in under 6:52 Until we get our hands on the numbers revolving around the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette, we're inviting you to listen to the thing bouncing off the rev limited in the clip below.