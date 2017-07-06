autoevolution

Dodge Prices America’s Fastest Three-Row SUV, The Durango SRT, From $62,995

6 Jul 2017, 13:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Hellcat, Demon, and now this. Dodge is on a bit of a roll lately, even if sales aren’t nearly on the same level as the automaker’s go-faster attitude. And truth be told, the Durango SRT isn’t exactly the most accessible three-row sport utility vehicle out there, chiefly because it costs $62,995.
26 photos
2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT
That’s before you apply the $1,095 destination charge, and more than double the suggested price for the entry-level Durango SXT. The sizable amount of green dollar bills isn't spent on a one-trick pony, though, for the Durango SRT is dubbed by its creatorAmerica’s fastest, most powerful, and most capable three-row SUV.” Impressive accolades, if I may say so.

A big chunk ‘o’ money goes into the business end of the high-performance utility vehicle. It’s the naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8 enthusiasts call 392, an engine you’ll also find in the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Tuned to develop 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to all four wheels by an 8-speed slushbox.

Despite the heftiness and bulkiness of it all, the Durango SRT is immensely capable in a straight line: 4.4 seconds to 60 miles per hour, 12.9 seconds from the start to the finish line of the quarter-mile. Dodge’s family-oriented brawler is also pretty prolific in the corners, partially thanks to Bilstein active-damping technology and massive Brembo brakes.

The grunt also pays dividend in more mundane scenarios. Say you want to take your family for the weekend to the lake, boat and all. Well, the 8,700-pound best-in-class towing capacity is exactly what the doctor ordered.

It is also worth bringing into discussion the plethora of standard features and creature comforts, including leather- and suede-wrapped seats, LED fog lamps, and so forth. Better still, each buyer is entitled to receive one full-day session at the Bob Bondurant High Performance Driving School.

As with every other Durango, the SRT is manufactured at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Customers can choose from seven exterior colors, including classically correct B5 Blue.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT price dodge durango srt Hemi V8 Dodge Durango SUV Dodge
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance