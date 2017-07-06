Dodge Prices America’s Fastest Three-Row SUV, The Durango SRT, From $62,995

That’s before you apply the $1,095 destination charge, and more than double the suggested price for the entry-level Durango SXT. The sizable amount of green dollar bills isn't spent on a one-trick pony, though, for the Durango SRT is dubbed by its creator “America’s fastest, most powerful, and most capable three-row SUV.”
Impressive accolades, if I may say so.
A big chunk ‘o’ money goes into the business end of the high-performance utility vehicle. It’s the naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8 enthusiasts call 392, an engine you’ll also find in the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Tuned to develop 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to all four wheels by an 8-speed slushbox.
Despite the heftiness and bulkiness of it all, the Durango SRT is immensely capable in a straight line: 4.4 seconds to 60 miles per hour, 12.9 seconds from the start to the finish line of the quarter-mile. Dodge
’s family-oriented brawler is also pretty prolific in the corners, partially thanks to Bilstein active-damping technology and massive Brembo brakes.
The grunt also pays dividend in more mundane scenarios. Say you want to take your family for the weekend to the lake, boat and all. Well, the 8,700-pound best-in-class towing capacity is exactly what the doctor ordered.
It is also worth bringing into discussion the plethora of standard features and creature comforts, including leather- and suede-wrapped seats, LED fog lamps, and so forth. Better still, each buyer is entitled to receive one full-day session at the Bob Bondurant
High Performance Driving School.
As with every other Durango
, the SRT is manufactured at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Customers can choose from seven exterior colors, including classically correct B5 Blue.