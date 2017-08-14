autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel Impresses With Best-In-Class 39 MPG Highway

14 Aug 2017, 13:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Gas mileage is one of the most delicate subjects for American automakers, especially in the face of future corporate average fuel economy targets. And as Volkswagen is missing out on the diesel-fueled madness, Chevrolet reaps the benefits with the most fuel efficient sport utility vehicle of the compact-sized variety.
10 photos
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Introducing the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel. At 39 miles per gallon highway, it trumps the likes of the Lexus NX 300h, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Nissan Rogue Hybrid, and pretty much everything else in the segment. It should be highlighted that the figure applies to the front-wheel-drive model and that Chevrolet has yet to publish the city/combined fuel economy figures.

By comparison, the 1.5-liter turbo inline-four is good for an EPA-rated 32 mpg highway, whereas the 2.0-liter fares a little worse on the long haul. Turning our attention back to the 1.6-liter turbo diesel, the engine is derived from the Opel 1.6 CDTI available in Europe in models such as the Astra hatchback. Other than efficiency, another strength of the powerplant comes in the form of 240 pound-feet, with 90 percent of it available from 1,500 to 3,250 rpm.

If driven like an old lady on her way to church on Sunday, the Equinox Diesel is able to cruise 577 miles between fill-ups. For measure, that’s roughly the distance from Chicago to Memphis or Boston to Richmond. Now have a guess how much the cheapest of Equinox Diesel models costs bearing in mind the 1.5T starts at $24,475 including destination. Nope, it’s $31,435, which isn’t too bad considering the oil-chugging Equinox comes with a lot of standard kit.

“It is very fun to drive, with torque on demand at all speeds,” commented Dan Nicholson, vice president of Global Propulsion Systems. In a way, it should be exactly that bearing in mind General Motors put the 1.6-liter turbo diesel to through its paces in 4.35-plus million miles of simulated and real-world tests.

As a brief refresher, the same engine is available in the Chevrolet Cruze.
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel fuel economy Chevrolet Equinox Diesel SUV Chevrolet Equinox crossover Chevrolet
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1