Equinox Diesel Ups The Pricing Ante To $31,435

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2018 model year, the Equinox has been repositioned as well in terms of segment. Morphing into a compact crossover utility vehicle also allowed General Motors to engineer the Chevrolet Equinox with diesel power, but Satan’s Fuel comes at a cost.

9 photos



Customers that aren’t put off by the exorbitant price can go one step further by choosing the Premier trim level, which adds all the goodies one could wish in an



Arguably the biggest highlight of the diesel-powered Equinox is the



Compared to the 1.5T and 2.0T, the Equinox Diesel ships with a six-speed automatic transmission. Opting for all-wheel-drive means that mileage takes a step back: 31 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway. To the compact crossover’s defense, even the LT is equipped with desirable bits and bobs, including a 7.0-inch infotainment system,



The range-topping Premier takes things up a notch with 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, 8.0 inches worth of infotainment, remote start, roof rails, and universal home remote. Customers who want forward collision alert with low-speed automatic braking need to opt for the Premier with the Confidence and Convenience Package II ($1,895). $31,435 including destination, that is according to order guides unraveled by Cars Direct . As a starting point, that sort of money is top dollar for a crossover of this size. In fact, it’s $3,470 more than the Equinox 1.5T and $1,345 than the 2.0T LT. It’s as clear as day, then, that the take-up rate for the Equinox Diesel will be small compared to that of gas-powered models.Customers that aren’t put off by the exorbitant price can go one step further by choosing the Premier trim level, which adds all the goodies one could wish in an Equinox . For $33,930 including destination, that is. All-wheel-drive, however, remains an option priced at an extortionate $1,750.Arguably the biggest highlight of the diesel-powered Equinox is the 1.6-liter turbo diesel based on the engine powering Opel models such as the Astra. It’s not the 137 horsepower or the 240 pound-feet of torque, but the frugality of the four-cylinder plant. Boasting a GM-estimated 32 mpg city and 40 mpg highway, the Equinox Diesel has the potential to become the most fuel-efficient utility vehicle in its class once it hits U.S. dealer lots.Compared to the 1.5T and 2.0T, the Equinox Diesel ships with a six-speed automatic transmission. Opting for all-wheel-drive means that mileage takes a step back: 31 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway. To the compact crossover’s defense, even the LT is equipped with desirable bits and bobs, including a 7.0-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, and 17-inch aluminum wheels.The range-topping Premier takes things up a notch with 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, 8.0 inches worth of infotainment, remote start, roof rails, and universal home remote. Customers who want forward collision alert with low-speed automatic braking need to opt for the Premier with the Confidence and Convenience Package II ($1,895).