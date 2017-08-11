autoevolution

2018 Ram 3500 Boasts 930 Lb-Ft Of Torque, 31,120-Lb Fifth-Wheel Towing Capacity

With the 2018 redesign of the F-150, Ford made the light-duty F-Series the best in its class in terms of payload, towing capacity, and fuel economy. But in the heavy-duty arena, Ram Truck delivers on what matters most with the 3500.
Improvements brought forth by the 2018 model year render the Ram 3500 the torquiest workhorse in its segment. The 1-tonner has 930 pound-feet to offer from a 6.7-liter Cummins inline-6 turbo, which is 30 pound-feet more than before. To achieve this, engineers worked on the finer details of the six-cylinder mill, including the turbo’s boost pressure and the fuel delivery system.

Then there’s fifth-wheel towing capacity. Thanks to an in-house hitch design developed by Ram Engineering, the 3500 is capable of towing 30,000 pounds of whatever. The hitch enables customers to move away from Class 4 and Class 5 pickup trucks, but it doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it’s priced at $1,395.

When it comes to gooseneck and conventional hitch trailer weight ratings, the 2018 Ram 3500 will gladly tow 31,210 and 20,000 pounds, respectively. Scheduled to arrive at dealers in late August, the improved 3500 doesn’t have a retail price yet. It shouldn’t make a discordant note from the 2017 model year, which kicks off from $33,245 for the Tradesman 4x2 Regular Cab 8” Box.

At the North American International Auto Show in January 2018, Ram Truck will debut the all-new 1500 for the 2019 model year. The completely redesigned HD lineup should arrive for the 2020 model year, and chances are Ram will give the award-winning F-Series Super Duty a run for its money.

"Ram maintains capability leadership by delivering the highest-ever torque rating for a pickup truck and heaviest fifth-wheel trailer towing capacity," commented Mike Manley, head of Ram Truck. "We understand the attributes most important to our customers within the heavy-duty segment; they demand hard-working, long-lasting capability.”

Chevrolet, meanwhile, is trailing behind both Ford and Ram Truck in the heavy-duty segment.

