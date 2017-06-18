Chevrolet Silverado HD Gets More Standard Goodies For 2018

As we know it, the Chevrolet Silverado that’s sitting on dealer lots right now has been around since 2013. The 2017 model year saw a slight redesign for the HD lineup, but 2018 brings forth a handful of new stuff.

On the subject of capability, the 2500 HD can tow up to 18,100 pounds (Regular Cab 4x2 with the Duramax V8). Maximum payload is rated at 3,534 pounds (Regular Cab 4x2 with the gasoline-fed V8). The 3500 HD, meanwhile, can tow as many as 23,300 pounds (Regular Cab 4x2 Dually with Compared to last year, the 2018 Silverado in heavy-duty form brags with Rear Vision Camera across all trim levels. Yes, that applies even to the entry-level 1WT. The stereo, meanwhile, steps up from a four-speaker system to a six-speaker arrangement. On the technological front, the 4.2-inch color display makes way for the 7.0-inch diagonal MyLink Radio.Select trim levels brag with an 8.0-inch touchscreen. In addition to thesystem on single rear wheel models, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado HD adds Tire Fill Alert. Having made its U.S. debut on the 2018 GMC Acadia, the said technology is designed to provide visual/audible alerts when inflating a tire to the recommended pressure.From the point of view of exterior design, 2018 sees the deletion of three colors: Pepperdust Metallic, Butte Red Metallic, and Siren Red Tintcoat. In their place, the golden bowtie added Havana Metallic and Cajun Red Tintcoat. High Country models are garnished with a new black mesh grille, boasting a two-bar chrome insert, whereas the Silverado HD in Z71 configuration also boasts a fresh design for the front grille. And finally, look forward to a handful of new side decals for the Z71 and 4x4 models.The business end of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado HD is an overhauled Duramax turbo diesel, a 6.6-liter V8 codenamed L5P. With 90 percent all-new or improved bits and bobs, the oil-burning plant has 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet to its name. 90 percent of the oomph is developed low in the rev range for better proficiency at towing, from 1,550 to 2,850 rpm.On the subject of capability, the 2500 HD can tow up to 18,100 pounds (Regular Cab 4x2 with the Duramax V8). Maximum payload is rated at 3,534 pounds (Regular Cab 4x2 with the gasoline-fed V8). The 3500 HD, meanwhile, can tow as many as 23,300 pounds (Regular Cab 4x2 Dually with Duramax V8 ), whereas payload stands at 7,513 pounds (Regular Cab 4x2 Dually with Vortec 6000 V8).