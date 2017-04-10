Ram Unveils Two Special Editions of the 1500, Describes Them As Factory-Custom

FCA’s pickup truck and utility vehicle brand
unveiled two products meant for those who see the beauty in this segment.
Their proposals were presented at the 2017 New York Auto Show, under the Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak names. Both are special editions of the Ram 1500
, and they feature particular details that were not previously available. One of these elements are the 22-inch aluminum wheels painted black from the factory.
The Sublime Sport is priced at $45,740, and it comes with a first-time offered tone, which is a bold choice for a pickup truck. Even a hot hatch owner could be accused of being desperate for attention with this shade, but some might consider the result entirely outrageous in a pickup truck.
We think that the color is just as ludicrous as buying a utility vehicle for daily commuting to a white-collar job, without ever carrying anything in its bed.
Brand officials describe the two special editions as “factory-custom
” trucks, which are meant for dealers to present to prospective clients. At the end of the day, if these two special editions bring customers into Ram showrooms, even if they do not buy a lime green pickup truck, the battle is almost won.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
will build about 3,000 units of the 1500 model in bright-green for the 2017 model year. There a chance it might not return in 2018. This configuration could become oddly attractive in a couple of years.
The second special edition offered by Ram for the MY2017 1500 model is the “Blue Streak.” Just like its lime-green brother, this version will have interior stitching to match its exterior, and both come with additional trim on top of the standard equipment of the range.
The Rebel Blue Streak is available in all 1500 Rebel configurations without any extra charge. It starts at $45,095 plus $1,395 destination. Both special editions will reach dealers in May 2017.