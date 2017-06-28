autoevolution

2019 Ram Spied, 1500 Mega Cab Seems More Massive Than Ever

28 Jun 2017
by
Two years ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles released a future product plan. It suggested that the all-new Ram 1500 will be introduced in 2017 for the 2018 model year. Bearing in mind our spy photographers just snapped the first production-ready prototype of the “major update,” Ram Truck might have decided to push the market launch back for MY 2019.
The full-size pickup in the following spy photos is of the half-ton variety and Mega Cab configuration. It’s hardly believable that Ram would make the 1500 Mega Cab larger than it already is, but this fellow certainly dwarfs the current-generation model. And despite the heavily camouflaged exterior, it’s easy to tell that the front fascia (grille included) is bolder than before and that the lighting system, both front and rear, relies on LEDs.

The “big rig” styling is still there, but a closer look reveals a grille design not as tall as that of the current models. This change might translate to less aerodynamic drag, which should help the workhorse at the gas pump. Both the headlight and taillight clusters appear to adopt a C-shaped design, but future spy shots will confirm if that’s actually the case for the new Ram.

And now, let’s talk interior. This is where the “major update” blisters with familiar switchgear, including a rotary shifter for the transmission and a large touchscreen infotainment system flanked on all sides by gloss black plastic. And oh, look at that sheet of paper that outlines the engine options.

According to the paperwork, titled “June 27th, 2017 Engineering Ride something-or-other,” Ram tested four vehicles on that day. Three of them are propelled by the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 we all know and love, whereas the remaining prototype relies on the entry-level 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. All four, incidentally, boast an eight-speed transmission based on the ZF 8HP.

Instead of an ending note, it’s worth remembering that the Jeep brand is working on two models that will be underpinned by the 2019 Ram 1500 platform. These are the 21st-century Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Codenamed “DT,” the all-new half-tonner is likely to make its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
