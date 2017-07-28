autoevolution

All-New 2019 Ram 1500 Set to Debut Next Year at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

In the full-size pickup segment, Ford facelifted the thirteenth-generation F-Series and General Motors is still playing catch-up. Ram Truck, meanwhile, will go on the offensive with the all-new-from-the-ground-up 2019 Ram 1500.
There’s been speculation as to when the newcomer will go official, and the confirmation comes from Fiat Chrysler’s head honcho. Speaking to Automotive News at the FCA Q2 financial results conference call, Sergio Marchionne said that 2018 Detroit Auto Show is the venue to look forward to.

Codenamed DT, the 2019 Ram 1500 has the weight of the world on its shoulders. Or not provided that the rumors will be proven true and materials such as aluminum will make the cut. The DT will succeed the fourth-generation Ram 1500 pickup, which was introduced at the 2008 Detroit Auto Show.

Production is expected to kick off in January 2018 at Sterling Heights instead of Warren Truck Assembly, with the latter expected to continue manufacturing the current-generation Ram 1500 into 2019. Word on the street also has it the all-new Ram 1500 will borrow its platform to a revived Dakota, but there’s no confirmation whatsoever on such an enthralling scenario, not even a test mule.

Based on the six-lug arrangement and absolutely massive proportions of the 2019 Ram 1500 pre-production prototype caught on camera by the carparazzi a few weeks ago, it’s highly likely the Mega Cab body style will finally return. The interior of the all-new model is garnished with the rotary gear selector from the current generation, whereas the engine lineup will remain unchanged.

The latest development of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 will act as the entry-level choice, followed by the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Both powerplants are teamed up with the familiar ZF-developed eight-speed automatic transmission. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 should soldier on too with an EPA-rated fuel economy of 30 mpg highway if not more.

Marchionne reiterated he will step down from his duties in 2018. The succeeding CEO of the world’s seventh biggest automaker hasn’t been announced. On that note, FCA will publish its new five-year plan (2018 – 2022) early next year, outlining what models are in the pipeline for the near future.
