autoevolution

Reverse Dieselgate: Ford Accused of Using Defeat Devices in EU Mondeo Sedan

14 Aug 2017, 12:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Next month there will be two years since Volkswagen, the world's greatest car manufacturer at the time, was dragged into the industry's biggest recent scandal.
7 photos
Ford Mondeo VignaleFord Mondeo VignaleFord Mondeo VignaleFord Mondeo VignaleFord Mondeo VignaleFord Mondeo Vignale
It all started when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that the German brand was using defeat devices in its diesel-powered cars to cheat the scores obtained in emission tests. The software was planted knowingly by Volkswagen engineers and was only active during lab testing, allowing the vehicles to emit a lot more carbon dioxide and nitrous oxides in the real world than allowed.

Needless to say, the backlash for Volkswagen was severe, resulting in an aggressive push for electric mobility from the Wolfsburg company that seeks to clear its image. Had the Dieselgate never happened, it could be argued that the Germans would still be pushing their diesel engines in the U.S., advertising them as clean and efficient.

A report from German publication WirtschaftsWoche claims that American manufacturer Ford might have been using similar techniques for meeting European emission standards on its Mondeo sedans (Fusion in the U.S. market) equipped with diesel engines.

The article claims the Transport Ministry has commissioned the Kraftfahrtsbundesamt (which, for obvious reasons, we'll refer to from now on as 'KBA') to look into the matter and carry tests that would reveal whether the suspicions are founded.

However, none of the involved parties - neither Ford nor the German authorities - have made any statements regarding the possibility. While it's natural for Ford to treat this kind of rumors as nothing more than that, we expect the KBA and the Transport Ministry to offer some sort of conclusion to the inquiry, whether it's to clear the carmaker of any wrongdoing or to make a formal complaint.

Ever since Volkswagen's schemes were discovered, a lot of voices said other car manufacturers would soon be found to use similar methods to cheat the very demanding emission tests. Until now, though, none others were proven or admitted willingly, which means Ford would only be the second high-profile name in a scandal revolving around diesel engines and their real-world emissions.
Ford Mondeo Ford Mondeo diesel dieselgate defeat device emissions
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance