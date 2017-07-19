autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Eyes 3 Million Diesel Vehicles For Emissions Software Upgrade

19 Jul 2017, 9:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
It was only recently that Daimler, the mothership of Mercedes-Benz, came under fire from the media over accusations that the automaker sold more than one million vehicles with excess emissions in Europe and the United States from 2008 to 2016. The German and U.S. authorities are currently investigating the matter, though the three-pointed star decided to announce a "voluntary service action" for more than three million diesel-powered vehicles.
6 photos
New Mercedes-Benz diesel engineNew Mercedes-Benz diesel engineNew Mercedes-Benz diesel engineNew Mercedes-Benz diesel engineNew Mercedes-Benz diesel engine
From a release titled “Daimler Board of Management decides on a comprehensive plan for diesel engines,” the automaker explains that taken to itself to improve the emissions (NOx, in particular) of EU5 and EU 6 vehicles. The total cost of improving, not fixing these cars? €220 million, thank you!

Mercedes-Benz’s announcement comes right after the state government of Bavaria announced voluntary recalls of diesel-powered BMW and Audi vehicles. The measure, according to the institution, has been taken as a means to avoid potential driving bans and expenses from the German automakers’ part. The matter in question seems a bit shady, doesn’t it?

In stark contrast to the Dieselgate fiasco, Mercedes-Benz and BMW haven’t been caught playing hooky with their diesel engines. The reason given by the three-pointed star for this operation is simple: “The reduction of nitrogen-oxide emissions from diesel vehicles in European inner cities."

Head honcho Dieter Zetsche went one step further, advocating for turbo diesel technology instead of bashing it like other players in the automotive industry. “The public debate about diesel engines is creating uncertainty – especially for our customers. We have therefore decided on additional measures to reassure drivers of diesel cars and to strengthen confidence in diesel technology,” he commented. And for what it’s worth, Mercedes-Benz poured a lot of money into its next-generation diesel powerplants.

Almost three billion euros have been poured into the development of an engine family that includes the OM 654 four-cylinder mill that made its debut in the W213 E-Class. And despite the ongoing electrification of Mercedes-Benz’s model lineup, the Stuttgart-based premium automaker doesn’t plan to phase out engines running on Satan’s Fuel. At least not for the time being.

Volvo, meanwhile, argues that diesel technology development will come to a halt for the automaker to focus on hybrids, PHEVs, and electric vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz diesel recall Europe
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern