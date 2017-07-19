Mercedes-Benz Eyes 3 Million Diesel Vehicles For Emissions Software Upgrade

From a release titled “Daimler Board of Management decides on a comprehensive plan for diesel engines,”
the automaker explains that taken to itself to improve the emissions (NOx, in particular
) of EU5 and EU 6 vehicles. The total cost of improving, not fixing these cars? €220 million, thank you!
Mercedes-Benz’s announcement comes right after the state government of Bavaria announced voluntary recalls of diesel-powered BMW
and Audi
vehicles. The measure, according to the institution, has been taken as a means to avoid potential driving bans and expenses from the German automakers’ part. The matter in question seems a bit shady, doesn’t it?
In stark contrast to the Dieselgate
fiasco, Mercedes-Benz and BMW haven’t been caught playing hooky with their diesel engines. The reason given by the three-pointed star for this operation is simple: “The reduction of nitrogen-oxide emissions from diesel vehicles in European inner cities."
Head honcho Dieter Zetsche went one step further, advocating for turbo diesel technology instead of bashing it like other players in the automotive industry. “The public debate about diesel engines is creating uncertainty – especially for our customers. We have therefore decided on additional measures to reassure drivers of diesel cars and to strengthen confidence in diesel technology,”
he commented. And for what it’s worth, Mercedes-Benz
poured a lot of money into its next-generation diesel powerplants.
Almost three billion euros have been poured into the development of an engine family that includes the OM 654 four-cylinder mill that made its debut in the W213 E-Class
. And despite the ongoing electrification of Mercedes-Benz’s model lineup, the Stuttgart-based premium automaker doesn’t plan to phase out engines running on Satan’s Fuel. At least not for the time being.
Volvo, meanwhile, argues that diesel technology development will come to a halt
for the automaker to focus on hybrids, PHEVs, and electric vehicles.