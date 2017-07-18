autoevolution

Complete 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Lineup Priced In Germany

Redesigned and improved for the 2018 model year, the W222 facelift is available with no less than nine engine options. Now on sale in Germany from 84,638.75 euros, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class can get as pricey as 237,345.50 euros (including VAT) for the hell-bent for leather AMG S65.
Regular people and those planning on driving long motorway miles will opt for one of the two turbo diesels. The S 350 d in both short and long wheelbase formats is the thriftiest of them all, promising a combined fuel consumption of 5.1-5.5 liters per 100 kilometers and combined CO2 emissions of 134-145 grams per kilometer. For a bit more punch when accelerating and during overtaking, the S 400 d variant is the one to go for.

Now that the boring powerplants have been covered, let’s move on to the S 450 and S 500. Compared to the pre-facelift S-Class, the overhauled W222 sees the return of the inline-six. With a twist, that is, for both the S 450 and S 500 employ a 48-volt integral starter/alternator that provides an extra 16 kW (22 PS) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque in an instant.

Figure for figure, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 delivers 270 kW (367 PS) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque. Move on up to the S 500, and you’re looking at 320 kW (435 PS) and 520 Nm (384 pound-feet). On the matter of pricing, these babies cost €92,254.75 and €102,560.15, respectively. In the former’s case, 4Matic is a €3,808 option. Upping the ante from short to the long wheelbase will set the customer back €3,630.

For the V8-loving public, the S 560, AMG S63 4Matic+ and Maybach S560 fit the bill just nicely. They’re not cheap, though, for they hold a starting price of €110,152.35, €160,293, and €139,700.05, respectively. At the very top of the food chain, we have three V12-powered S-Class models, as follows: the S 600, AMG S65, and luxed-up Maybach S 650.

Those planning on ordering an S-Class shouldn’t ignore the option that reads “Magic Body Control,” for the dynamics-oriented suspension is standard only on the V12-powered bruisers. In the case of the S 560, you’re looking at €5,355 in addition to the retail price.

Remote Parking Assist, which is a smartphone app that allows the user to maneuver the S-Class from outside the vehicle, is part of the €4,343.50 Remote Parking package. Last, but certainly not least, there is an additional charge of €1,999.20 for the Ultra Range Highbeam headlights.
