Complete 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Lineup Priced In Germany

Regular people and those planning on driving long motorway miles will opt for one of the two turbo diesels. The S 350 d in both short and long wheelbase formats is the thriftiest of them all, promising a combined fuel consumption of 5.1-5.5 liters per 100 kilometers and combined CO2 emissions of 134-145 grams per kilometer. For a bit more punch when accelerating and during overtaking, the S 400 d variant is the one to go for.
Now that the boring powerplants have been covered, let’s move on to the S 450 and S 500. Compared to the pre-facelift S-Class, the overhauled W222 sees the return of the inline-six. With a twist, that is, for both the S 450 and S 500 employ a 48-volt integral starter/alternator
that provides an extra 16 kW (22 PS) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque in an instant.
Figure for figure, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 delivers 270 kW (367 PS) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque. Move on up to the S 500, and you’re looking at 320 kW (435 PS) and 520 Nm (384 pound-feet). On the matter of pricing, these babies cost €92,254.75 and €102,560.15, respectively. In the former’s case, 4Matic is a €3,808 option
. Upping the ante from short to the long wheelbase will set the customer back €3,630.
For the V8-loving public, the S 560
, AMG
S63 4Matic+ and Maybach S560 fit the bill just nicely. They’re not cheap, though, for they hold a starting price of €110,152.35, €160,293, and €139,700.05, respectively. At the very top of the food chain, we have three V12-powered S-Class models, as follows: the S 600, AMG S65, and luxed-up Maybach S 650.
Those planning on ordering an S-Class shouldn’t ignore the option that reads “Magic Body Control,”
for the dynamics-oriented suspension is standard only on the V12-powered bruisers. In the case of the S 560, you’re looking at €5,355 in addition to the retail price.
Remote Parking Assist, which is a smartphone app that allows the user to maneuver the S-Class from outside the vehicle, is part of the €4,343.50 Remote Parking package. Last, but certainly not least, there is an additional charge of €1,999.20 for the Ultra Range Highbeam headlights.