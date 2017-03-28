autoevolution
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Leaked In S560 Form With 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8

 
28 Mar 2017, 15:56 UTC
by
This is it, boys and girls! The facelifted W222 in all its glory, plus something we were definitely not expecting from Mercedes-Benz: the S560 nameplate.
560 was used a handful of times by the three-pointed star. The R107 SL-Class and W126 S-Class come to mind, with the final 560-badged vehicle rolling off the assembly line in 1991. In the case of the mid-cycle refresh of the W222, the S560 name is a pointer for Mercedes’ 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

Currently available in three forms (M 176, M 177, and M 178), the said mill effectively replaces the M 278 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 in the S500 (Europe) and S550 (U.S.). In its lesser tune, the M 176 produces 422 PS (310 kW) and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft), while the range-topper is the M 177 in the AMG-ified E63 S 4Matic+: 612 PS (450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.

It’s safe to assume that the 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto will do the cog-swapping in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560. The Mercedes-AMG S63 facelift, meanwhile, is a likely candidate for the Speedshift MCT 9 box, which the world’s only nine-speed multi-clutch type automatic transmission.

The pictures, which come courtesy of Saudi Shift, also reveal a mildly updated front fascia, complete with redesigned LED headlights. The rearmost part of the refreshed Sonderklasse is also gifted with new graphics for the taillights, plus a bit of chrome on the valance panel.

As for the interior of the S560 in the adjacent photos, the first element to grab one’s attention is the thick-rimmed but very elegant steering wheel. Other than that, there’s not much else to set the facelift apart from the current W222. And that’s perfectly OK because the S-Class’ interior is unapologetically lavish.

The cited publication expects the S-Class facelift to have its first public outing next month at the 2017 New York Auto Show, a guess that corroborates with all the latest reports on the final iteration of the W222.

