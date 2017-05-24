Mercedes-Benz Announces 2018 S-Class German Pricing, Starts At 88.4k Euros

Mercedes-Benz
has opened the order lists for the facelifted version of 2016’s best-selling luxury sedan, the S-Class W222.
You all know it is the flagship model
in the three-pointed star’s range, and clients in Germany can already place an order for one.
Evidently, it will be available in all the other markets where this model is sold, and rollout will happen in the coming months in other countries.
The first delivered units will reach showrooms in July, and the car comes with multiple improvements. One of the most significant changes refers to switching to inline-six cylinder engines instead of V6 motors, along with the implementation of a 48-Volt starter-alternator that is bridged between the power plant and the transmission.
The most affordable S-Class facelift
currently offered is the S 350 d 4Matic, which comes with a three-liter diesel engine that delivers 286 HP
. Customers will have to pay at least 88,446 Euros in Germany to get one.
However, American clients will only be offered gasoline engines and hybrids, when the latter category will be introduced in the lineup.
The cheapest gasoline-engined S-Class is the S560 4Matic
, which has a 469 HP four-liter V8. It starts at 113,960 euros in Germany, including sales tax. The company has also published the price of the Mercedes-AMG S63
4Matic+, which starts at 160,293 euros, and it only comes in the standard wheelbase.
The S560 is the only S-Class facelift that is currently available in Mercedes-Maybach versions. The diesel engines from the range will not get to wear the Maybach name, while the AMGs stick with the designation without becoming a luxury derivative of a flagship premium sedan.
Standard equipment has been improved over the old model, and it now includes Car-to-X Communication, along with touch controls on the steering wheel, Airmatic suspension system, and many more features that you have already heard about in the facelift’s presentation article
.