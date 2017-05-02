autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Spotted In Real Life For The First Time

 
2 May 2017, 15:53 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-Benz has already launched a facelift in the S-Class lineup, but few have seen it on the street, uncovered.
It features numerous changes inside and out, as we had previously noted when our spy photographers spotted examples of the German flagship, as well as the moment when the vehicle was unveiled.

This time, a team of engineers from the three-pointed star was spotted while driving a convoy of S-Class models. With the cat out of the bag, there was no need for any camouflage on them, which makes this the first amateur spotting of the S-Class facelift on video, casually being driven on the street.

The convoy also included a few Mercedes-Maybach units, which are based on the S-Class, but feature a slightly different body. You can recognize them quickly, as they have a visibly longer body and a set of extended rear doors, matched with bigger B-pillars. The following elements have chrome trim, which matches the front of the vehicle, adding more “bling” than the standard S-Class.

Thanks to the video embedded below, we already have a clear view of how the LED strips in the headlights of the restyled S-Class look in real life, along with many other visible details of the flagship from the three-pointed-star.

A few screen shots, visible in the photo gallery, allow us to take a good look at the difference between the regular S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach derivative, especially since two examples are waiting in an intersection one after the other.

With the cars close together, the difference between the extended wheelbase derivative and the regular car is even more evident. You do not have to be an expert or even have excellent eyesight to tell the difference between them. Instead, almost anyone who takes a closer look will see that there is something “different.”

Expect to see more of these cars on the street in the following months, and don’t forget to train yourself to spot the difference between the facelift and the pre-facelift.

