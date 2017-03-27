Convoy of 2018 S-Class Prototypes Wears Only Minimal Camouflage

We've seen it before with the W213 E-Class - once we are within a month of a new Mercedes-Benz's official debut, most of the camouflage comes off, and the prototypes start patrolling Stuttgart in packs.





This latest spy video shows the upcoming S-Class facelift, which we've been following for quite some time now. The convoy is made up of four models that are nearly identical in design and have only their headlights, taillights and air intakes covered up.The entire W222 S-Class family will be revealed in April at the 2017 New York Auto Show. It will undoubtedly be the biggest debut to take place in the Big Apple, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the flagship sedan making a parallel appearance at the Shanghai Auto Show as well.As Daimler has so publically announced, the three-pointed star has changed its mind about V6 engines and is returning to the inline-6 configuration. Even the C-Class is big enough to take six pistons between the radiator and firewall, so the S-Class should have no problem at all dealing with cool new M 256 engine that will feature an integrated starter-alternator, an electric compressor, and a 48-volt electrical system.We should also get several six-cylinder diesel configurations, offering slightly better mileage, more power, and torque. We're looking to see an S 400 d model packing at least 313 PS and 650 Nm of torque.Naturally, Mercedes is paying close attention to its V8 engines as well, which represent a significant chunk of the S-Class' sales. We already know a lot about the M 176 4.0-liter twin-turbo mill, which should make its way under the hood of the S63 model from. Unfortunately, there aren't any of those in this video. But wouldn't it be cool if the 4Matic configurations also got a drift mode?What we can see a lot of in this video are the revised headlights with a bold triple-LED signature and taillights which appear to use OLEDs. The pace of tech development also quickens with the arrival of more advanced autonomous systems and better infotainment screens or controls.