autoevolution

W213 E-Class Updated For 2018 Model Year With Smarter Linguatronic Voice Control

15 Jul 2017, 8:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It’s the fifth generation of the E-Class, and the W213 is the best mid-size sedan Mercedes-Benz has ever made. Introduced for the 2017 model year, 2018 sees the snazzy luxobarge get even better thanks to a number of mostly technology-related updates.
11 photos
Mercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-ClassMercedes-Benz W213 E-Class
First things first, Linguatronic is the sort of voice control system that polarizes opinion. Some people out there still regard Linguatronic as the hard-to-use disappointment it was in the W140 S-Class, but the system in the W213 E-Class is a significantly different animal. For the first time ever, Linguatronic now allows vehicle functions to be controlled by one’s voice.

According to the three-pointed star, newly introduced goodies include air conditioning functions. “When the vehicle is equipped accordingly, blower level, temperature and seat heating can be controlled conveniently by voice command, with no need for drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel or their eyes off the traffic.” And yes, you can do the same with the rear window heater, lighting functions, and even the vehicle's remaining range.

The latest version of Linguatronic sees the system incorporate up to 450 voice commands, depending on language and equipment. Say you want to go to the seaside on a sunny weekend. In this scenario, the driver needs to tell the car “Navigate to [your destination here]” and that’s that. “Massage me,” “Call Mary,” and “Take me home” are other examples worthy of mention.

What else is new for the 2018 model year? As it happens, the E-Class now features audible feedback from the touch buttons incorporated into the steering wheel. The ambient lighting system, meanwhile, now boasts three color zones, 10 color schemes, 64 colors, and a dynamic mode.

Over at the rear, passengers seated there are gifted with two USB ports. Open-pore wood finishes, beige/yacht blue Nappa leather, and a more simple version of the 12.3-inch media display are on the menu as well. Last, but certainly not least, comfort-minded customers will be happy to find out that the trunk lid convenience closing feature has been enhanced with an additional closing function by means of “a gentle push of the lid.”
2018 mercedes-benz e-class w213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Linguatronic Mercedes-Benz sedan luxury
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business