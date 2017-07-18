2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Teased One Last Time Before World Premiere

While we wait for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class to be unveiled in Cape Town, South Africa, we can talk about some of the things you can expect from the Nissan Navara NP300
-based model. Don’t forget, though, to return here and watch the world premiere by way of live stream with us.
First and foremost, a description from the three-pointed star: “The new X-Class enriches the familiar strengths of a pickup by adding typical Mercedes-Benz characteristics, thus uniting apparent contradictions.”
By that, the automaker promises both robustness and luxury, both off-road capability and adequate driving dynamics on the beaten path. Oh, and a lot of exquisite styling both inside and out, for a luxury automobile needs to look the part.
Up there at the top of the range, customers will be offered a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel
will plenty of puff for whatever the sort of X-Class customer has in mind. If it’s capability you’re interested in, Mercedes-Benz touts the following figures: more than 1.1 tons (2,245 pounds) maximum payload, 3.5 tons (7,716 pounds) maximum towing capacity, and all-terrain overlanding thanks to 4Matic four-wheel-drive with two diff locks and a transfer case.
The U.S., which is the number one market for pickup trucks, has yet to receive the green light for the X-Class. It’s only a matter of time until it does, though, for the head of Mercedes-Benz Vans “will take a decision at the appropriate time.”
Knowing how the German automaker rolls, it's best to expect that decision to be made sometime in 2018, with the U.S.-spec X-Class
rumored to land in this part of the world for the 2019 model year at the earliest.
The question is, what's next after Mercedes-Benz will break the norm with the X-Class? Could Audi and BMW join the party at some point in the future? It's hard to tell what Audi is planning, but BMW is keeping an eye on the X
.
