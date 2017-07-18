autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Teased One Last Time Before World Premiere

18 Jul 2017, 13:09 UTC ·
by
At 7:10 p.m. CEST, the three-pointed star will take the veils off an all-new breed of Mercedes-Benz. X-Class is the mid-size pickup truck’s name, and its advent is proof of the workhorse segment’s advance into luxury territory.
While we wait for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class to be unveiled in Cape Town, South Africa, we can talk about some of the things you can expect from the Nissan Navara NP300-based model. Don’t forget, though, to return here and watch the world premiere by way of live stream with us.

First and foremost, a description from the three-pointed star: The new X-Class enriches the familiar strengths of a pickup by adding typical Mercedes-Benz characteristics, thus uniting apparent contradictions.” By that, the automaker promises both robustness and luxury, both off-road capability and adequate driving dynamics on the beaten path. Oh, and a lot of exquisite styling both inside and out, for a luxury automobile needs to look the part.

Up there at the top of the range, customers will be offered a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel will plenty of puff for whatever the sort of X-Class customer has in mind. If it’s capability you’re interested in, Mercedes-Benz touts the following figures: more than 1.1 tons (2,245 pounds) maximum payload, 3.5 tons (7,716 pounds) maximum towing capacity, and all-terrain overlanding thanks to 4Matic four-wheel-drive with two diff locks and a transfer case.

The U.S., which is the number one market for pickup trucks, has yet to receive the green light for the X-Class. It’s only a matter of time until it does, though, for the head of Mercedes-Benz Vans “will take a decision at the appropriate time.” Knowing how the German automaker rolls, it's best to expect that decision to be made sometime in 2018, with the U.S.-spec X-Class rumored to land in this part of the world for the 2019 model year at the earliest.

The question is, what's next after Mercedes-Benz will break the norm with the X-Class? Could Audi and BMW join the party at some point in the future? It's hard to tell what Audi is planning, but BMW is keeping an eye on the X.


 

Ready for the lights to be switched on - for the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. The pickup truck with the three-pointed star. Stay tuned for the reveal today! #xclass #xtraclass #mercedesbenz #mercedes #benz #pickup

A post shared by Mercedes-Benz (@mercedesbenz) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

2018 mercedes-benz x-class teaser Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck Mercedes-Benz V6 diesel
