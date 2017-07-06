2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Set To Be Revealed On July 18, Here’s A Teaser

According to the first official teaser for the mid-size workhorse, July 18 is the date we’ll get a glimpse of the X-Class. And right off the bat, it’s hard not to associate the headlight design with that of the three-pointer star’s sport utility vehicle lineup (i.e. GLC, GLE, GLS). The taillights, meanwhile, are influenced by both the X-Class Concept and the pickup on which the newcomer it’s based: Nissan’s Navara of the NP300 variety.
“Get excited for the first of a new kind,”
Mercedes-Benz tells us, and for what it’s worth, that’s hardly something to look forward to unless you’re a fan of diesel power. Compared to the Navara’s Double Cab’s 2.3-liter dCi four-cylinder engine, the X-Class
has been confirmed with an optional V6.
The plant in question hasn’t been detailed by the Stuttgart-based automaker, though it’s not hard to speculate on what hides under the hood. And the most likely culprit is… the OM 642 3.0-liter oil-burning mill that’s also employed by the likes of the GLE and GLS. In 350d 4Matic specification, the six-cylinder plant develops 258 PS (190 kW) and something like 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque from as low as 1,600 rpm.
In both the GLE and GLS, the OM 642 is paired to the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. It remains to be seen, however, if Mercedes-Benz
will use the same slushbox in the X-Class, which is a body-on-frame affair with a transfer case, two differential locks, and permanent all-wheel-drive.
Being a workhorse at heart, the X-Class promises to handle payloads of more than 1.1 metric tons (2,425 pounds), whereas towing capacity will stand at approximately 3.5 tons (7,716 pounds). To put those figures into perspective, the Chevrolet Colorado for the U.S. market prides itself on a maximum trailer weight rating of up to 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms), whereas payload doesn’t go beyond 1,580 pounds (717 kilograms).
Get excited for the first of a new kind - The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class. To be revealed on July, 18. Stay tuned! #XtraClass #MercedesBenz #XClass #Mercedes #Benz #TheBestOrNothing
