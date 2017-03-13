2018 Mercedes X-Class Truck Prototype Shows Production Lights, Has Two Fuel Caps

With Mercedes-Benz preparing to enter the pickup truck segment, the X-Class workhorse has now entered a more advanced stage of its development, with the prototypes moving away from the Nissan Navara appearance
of the early test cars.
The X-Class shares its platform with the Navara and the Renault Alaskan, but the premium aura of its maker means the bed beared will receive plenty of dedicated body elements.
Up front, we can see the production headlights, with the LED daytime running lights, with the massive grille and front apron still being heavily covered.
Moving to the rear of the blue collar machine, the production taillights and bumper are also covered in serious camo.
Interestingly, the prototype spied here packs fuel caps on both sides. At first, this could point out to a plug-in hybryd setup, but the test vehicle doesn't sport the mandatory hybrid test vehicle labeling.
As for the final styling of the Mercedes-Benz
X-Class, we can turn to the pair of concept vehicles Mercedes-Benz has introduced to get an idea on the vehicle's appearance - we've added images of the concepts at the bottom of the photo gallery to your right.
The X-Class range will be topped by a V6 turbodiesel, but four-cylinder versions will also be offered. The offroading bits will be covered by all-wheel-drive with two differential locks, as well as transfer case with a low gear feature.
As its platform mates, the X-Class will feature a multi-link rear suspension, with the coil springs of the Mercedes-Benz possibly being accompanied by active dampers. This ensures the model can deliver the kind of ride quality expected from a three-pointed star vehicle.
Mercedes-Benz should introduce the production version of the X-Class by the end of the year, with the pickup truck possibly set to receive a dedicated launch event, thus skipping major auto shows. As for the US market introduction of the model, Mercedes-Benz is currently considering
the move.