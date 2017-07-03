2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Convoy Parades Different Headlights

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W177 is getting closer to its official launch, which is set to take place at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show if recent rumors are to be believed.

10 photos



We recently got the clearest look at the



An amateur spy videographer recently filmed no less five different A-Class W177 pre-production prototypes in the Stuttgart region, giving us a chance to compare the different trim levels that will be available in the car next year.



If you look closely, you will realize that the first prototype in convoy is probably a lower-spec version, since it has different headlight graphics than the others. More specifically, while the other four use a traditional “eyebrow daylight running lights that also double for turning signals, the convoy leader has the signals underneath the headlights and are a bit smaller.



If we were to guess, the 2018 A-Class will probably pull a



Powertrain wise, most of the current engine lineup will be carried over with minor modifications. The Renault-sourced 1.5-liter diesel will likely be replaced by a more modern 1.6-liter, also of French origins. The old 2.1-liter diesel will also be superseded by a transversal version of the brand new 2.0-liter that debuted on the



A hybrid version might also become available at some point, and so will a couple of mild-hybrid ones. Speaking of which, the

