2019 Mercedes-AMG A40 Spied Again, It Will Be Audi S3 Rival

 
2 May 2017, 7:55 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-AMG will receive an expansion of its line-up, which comes as a result of the desire to increase the portfolio that it uses as a base.
The A-Class will get a new generation in 2018, and it will continue to have an AMG version. However, instead of just launching the A45, the German company will also introduce something that is believed to be named A40. We have reported on this topic before, but some of you might have missed it.

We have a fresh set of spyshots on hand, and they feature the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A40. This model will still be a performance-oriented version of the A-Class, but with a reduced power level compared to the bonkers A45.

Evidently, everyone is wondering how “small” the new power level will be, but several reports and accounts speak of 340 HP, which is not exactly for beginners. It comes with all-wheel-drive, according to the same accounts, and the seven-speed dual clutch gearbox will remain standard.

The difference between the A40 and the A45 will come in the form of more power for the latter, along with bigger brakes, and different suspension settings.

The former is expected to bring a balance between the regular A-Class range and the A45’s configuration. It is supposed to have an inclination towards sporty driving, of course, because that is what someone would do in a compact segment car with 340 HP on tap.

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG A40 will become the competitor of Audi’s S3, a nameplate that has been on the market for many years, but has consistently been updated.

The ongoing Audi S3 comes with a 2.0-liter engine that delivers 310 HP, and quattro all-wheel-drive comes as standard. Audi still offers the S3 with a manual gearbox, while Mercedes-AMG is not expected to install a stick shift in the A40. BMW also has a competitor in this segment, which it is called 140i, and is also available with all-wheel-drive.
