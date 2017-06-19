Herd of 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W178 Prototypes Spotted on The Nurburgring

This hasn't stopped Mercedes-Benz
to test a whole bunch of W178 A-Class versions on the Nurburgring so far, and the carmaker continues to do so about a year from the model's official reveal.
Based on the so-called MFA2 (Modular Front-wheel-drive Architecture) platform, the fourth generation of the smallest Mercedes
will bring a lot of goodies to the table, including an all-new design language for the three-pointed star.
The car's new front end was somewhat previewed by the Concept A Sedan
, which was unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Sadly, the sedan concept car arrived in China without a working interior, so we don't have a clue yet if the A-Class' cockpit will suffer a similar design revolution to the exterior.
Either way, expect the MFA2 platform to be developed from the start to accept plug-in hybrid powertrains, and possibly even an all-electric version in the future. The car will be visibly wider and a tad lower, without cutting into the passenger headroom.
Neither of the various pre-production prototypes that our spies caught running around the Nurburgring seems to be an AMG
model, but it is expected that the A45 successor will cross the 400-horsepower barrier and become the most powerful hot hatch in the world once again.
The engine lineup for the non-AMG versions will exclusively consist of turbocharged four-cylinders, both gasoline and diesel, with some of them likely opting for a mild-hybrid setup thanks to a 48V electrical system.
Not yet confirmed, but there are some rumors that suggest a three-door configuration making a return after it skipped a generation. If theses turn out to be true, you can be sure to expect an A-Class Cabriolet at some point as well, but don't get your hopes up.
Meanwhile, the five-door versions being tested on the Green Hell seem to handle quite well for not being full-blown hot-hatches, but we'll reserve our final opinion for when the car is launched.