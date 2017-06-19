autoevolution

Herd of 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W178 Prototypes Spotted on The Nurburgring

19 Jun 2017, 16:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Apart from the (maybe) two AMG versions, the parking lot is where most 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class models will see a racing track from.
6 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
This hasn't stopped Mercedes-Benz to test a whole bunch of W178 A-Class versions on the Nurburgring so far, and the carmaker continues to do so about a year from the model's official reveal.

Based on the so-called MFA2 (Modular Front-wheel-drive Architecture) platform, the fourth generation of the smallest Mercedes will bring a lot of goodies to the table, including an all-new design language for the three-pointed star.

The car's new front end was somewhat previewed by the Concept A Sedan, which was unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Sadly, the sedan concept car arrived in China without a working interior, so we don't have a clue yet if the A-Class' cockpit will suffer a similar design revolution to the exterior.

Either way, expect the MFA2 platform to be developed from the start to accept plug-in hybrid powertrains, and possibly even an all-electric version in the future. The car will be visibly wider and a tad lower, without cutting into the passenger headroom.

Neither of the various pre-production prototypes that our spies caught running around the Nurburgring seems to be an AMG model, but it is expected that the A45 successor will cross the 400-horsepower barrier and become the most powerful hot hatch in the world once again.

The engine lineup for the non-AMG versions will exclusively consist of turbocharged four-cylinders, both gasoline and diesel, with some of them likely opting for a mild-hybrid setup thanks to a 48V electrical system.

Not yet confirmed, but there are some rumors that suggest a three-door configuration making a return after it skipped a generation. If theses turn out to be true, you can be sure to expect an A-Class Cabriolet at some point as well, but don't get your hopes up.

Meanwhile, the five-door versions being tested on the Green Hell seem to handle quite well for not being full-blown hot-hatches, but we'll reserve our final opinion for when the car is launched.
2019 mercedes-benz a-class A-Class Mercedes-Benz spy video spyshots mercedes-benz a-class W178
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed