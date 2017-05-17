2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Prepares for Launch, Loses More Camo

Mercedes-Benz
is getting ready to launch the next generation A-Class
, and the hatchback is dropping camouflage
from one week to the other.
The German compact model is expected to reach the market in 2018
, and it will ride on the MFA2 platform. It will bring significant improvements to the range, which include a reduced overall weight, more technology, and the ability to support more drivetrain options. In the latter case, we are referring to hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions, as well as all-electric options.
Mercedes-Benz’ first generation A-Class
had an innovative platform for its time, which was designed to accommodate these types of drivetrains, but it was not as popular as expected.
Instead of returning to the old “sandwich
” design, the Germans have reimagined the MFA platform for its second generation, and the result can be seen in the photo gallery.
While camouflage is still present, it is important to observe that the wheelbase has been extended, the trunk has a bigger opening, and that the overall look of the A-Class has been kept for the most part.
In spite of the larger and longer body, there’s a good chance that the next-gen A-Class will be lighter than the ongoing model, or will match its weight.
Mercedes-Benz will offer a sedan derivative of the A-Class for the first time in the history of this lineup, and it is supposed to complement the range along with the CLA
.
It is unclear if the new sedan will be a China-only model, but the fierce competition in the compact segment between the premium brands could bring the second body style to other countries.
While dealerships are expected to get the 2018 A-Class on their floors early next year, the production version should be shown by the end of this year. A presentation at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is possible, as well as an online reveal that could happen in the fall or the winter.