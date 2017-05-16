autoevolution

Spyshots: 2018 Mercedes A-Class Nurburgring Testing, Interior Detailed in Video

 
16 May 2017
by
The all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback is almost a daily occurrence in Germany. Practically at the same time, two different prototypes revealed the E-Class-like interior on the roads around Stuttgart and the way Nurburgring high-speed testing is going.
First let's look at the interior, which has been snagged by Walko in partial glory. To be honest, we already know that the "unimaginative" designers have given this humble hatchback the same kind of cabin design as the W213 E-Class sedan, including the joystick-like controls on the wheel and the twin screens.

We feel sorry for whoever is going to buy this car in its basic configuration because, without the premium navigation, the dash is going to look empty. If you'd like a better view of the cabin, feel free to check out our previous spyshots.

Speaking of spyshots, Nurburgring testing doesn't happen as often for the A-Class as it does other Mercedes models. Perhaps that's a good thing since comfort should be the primary attribute of a Benz, even if it's a rival for the Golf... especially if it's a rival for the Golf.Check out the suspension
But even though it's not the A40 or A45 model, this prototype has unusually low suspension. It's probably part of the particular equipment line that bears the AMG badge. The wheels sit so deep in the arches you can barely see the top of the rubber.

Of course, the design of the 2018 A-Class has already been revealed by the modern sedan concept from Shanghai. However, you have to imagine that as being the AMG model, since it had the Panamericana grille and big air intakes. The trunk will also be different, since this is a hatchback, obviously.

The only element we'd criticize are the exhaust pipes, which are obviously going to be fakes on nearly every model. But hey, that's the way aero works nowadays.

