Convoy of All-New A-Class Prototypes Shows 3 Slightly Different Headlights

 
27 Mar 2017, 18:08 UTC ·
by
The W177 A-Class is a common occurrence on the steers of Stuttgart. But even though we've seen convoys of these brand new compact hatchbacks, we never noticed the differences in headlight designs.
You could argue that one car has its main beams on and another only the daytime runners. But that still wouldn't explain what we see in this video, right? I mean, why would one prototype have daytime running lights at the top and another at the bottom of the unit?

We figure the A-Class at the back of the pack has the full-LED setup because it's got a small, bright projector and the LED signature at the top, just like other Mercedes modes.

The one at the front of the pack appears to have two very large projectors, and a bottom LED element, a bit like the VW Passat. One of these two could be specifically designed to project directions and other symbols onto the pavement, a piece of tech Mercedes has talked about in the past.

Finally, the car in the middle could just be your basic model with average halogen bulbs. You can't make a premium compact hatch without thinking about cost-conscious fleet buyers, right?

The W177 A-Class will be the first of many cars built on the MFA2 platform that should have even underpinned a few Nissans (reports say the joint development has been halted). We believe the architecture will help shed a few tens of kilograms while adding body rigidity and more cabin space.

The A-Class will also reportedly get a plug-in hybrid version, although this has never been seen during testing. We firmly believe that when the 2018 model comes out, it will boast brand new 2.0-liter turbo engines of both gasoline and diesel varieties. Under " Project Edison" we should also see plenty of Renault-sourced mills, like the 1.5-liter dCi, finding their way under the hood.

