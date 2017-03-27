Convoy of All-New A-Class Prototypes Shows 3 Slightly Different Headlights

The W177 A-Class is a common occurrence on the steers of Stuttgart. But even though we've seen convoys of these brand new compact hatchbacks, we never noticed the differences in headlight designs.





We figure the A-Class at the back of the pack has the full-LED setup because it's got a small, bright projector and the LED signature at the top, just like other Mercedes modes.



The one at the front of the pack appears to have two very large projectors, and a bottom LED element, a bit like the VW



Finally, the car in the middle could just be your basic model with average halogen bulbs. You can't make a premium compact hatch without thinking about cost-conscious fleet buyers, right?



The



The A-Class will also reportedly get a plug-in hybrid version, although this has never been seen during testing. We firmly believe that when the 2018 model comes out, it will boast brand new 2.0-liter turbo engines of both gasoline and diesel varieties. Under " Project Edison" we should also see plenty of Renault-sourced mills, like the 1.5-liter dCi, finding their way under the hood.



