2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows New Headlights With Halo Rings

For the most part, the all-new G-Class
still looks like a Suzuki Vitara has crashed into Mister T's jewelry box, as Matt LeBlanc put it. However, we now have one feature that's so easy to spot even the Mercedes novice will notice it: the headlights.
The latest spy video from Walko shows the 2019 G-Class losing a little bit of its camo around the streets of Stuttgart. From the look of the bumper, equipped with small air intakes, we're dealing with a normal configuration, like the 350 d. So every model should be identified by the halo-style rings. It's a good thing BMW isn't using those anymore.
Some incremental changes can also be seen at the front of the 4x4. For example, the grille is taller and feature a similarly drilled bar design to the GLS. The frames of the headlights are smaller and appear to be angled, though we still wouldn't call this streamlining. The hood, meanwhile, is even more prominent.
The basic chassis is wider than the current model, by about four inches or 10 centimeters, rumors say. A larger body accommodates enlarged front and rear tracks that aim to improve stability on and off the road.
Reports also suggest Mercedes-Benz
will use aluminum and high-strength steel to cut about 200 kilos or 440 lbs of weight. We'll believe it when we see it. However, this is the first G-Class that's built from the ground up with modern consumers in mind, so it should be great.
Even in this video, you can see early signs of driver-assist features being offered. It will also have an advanced infotainment system that will keep you occupied for days. Even though stricter emissions regulations are coming into effect, you'll still be able to buy V8 engines, which currently account for about 50% of total G-Class sales. But the engineering department is reportedly also working on inline-6
models, a V48 volt electric system and a possible plug-in hybrid.
The arrival of the new model is meant to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the nameplate in 1979, but the reveal should be next year. Stay tuned for more videos and spyshots, as the camo continues to fall off.