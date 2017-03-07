autoevolution
2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Shows Its V12 Safari Stance in Geneva

 
7 Mar 2017, 12:30 UTC
by
Since Mercedes-Maybach introduced the oddly lavish G650 Landaulet earlier this year, the Geneva unveiling of the Gelandewagen special doesn't come as a surprise. Nevertheless, meeting the beast in the flesh (make that carbon fiber, if we're talking about the wheel arches) makes brings a bit of a Safari air to the Swiss venue.
That's right - the German automaker did launch the G650 using a Safari event, with the Landaulet getting put to rugged terrain use.

With Mercedes-Benz preparing to introduce the second generation of the G Wagen (here's a spy video of the 2018 G-Class), the automaker has retired the G-Class Cabriolet, so the Landaulet seen here remains the only open-top incarnation of the once-military model.

The rear passengers are spoiled with reclining rear seats (you've met the units on the Maybach-massaged S-Class), which come with a massage function. A pair of ten-inch entertainment displays, folding tables and temperature-controlling cupholders are also on the list of creature comforts.

Thanks to the lessons Mercedes learned with the G500 4x4², which brought the portal axles of the Unimog (you know, the all-capable workhorse) closer to the passenger vehicle realm, the G650 delivers nearly 18 inches of ride height.

The driver gets his or her fair share of a luxury treatment. After all, the one behind the wheel gets to control a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12, which, in this application, offers no less than 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of twist.

Only 99 owners will get to view the world from the comfort of a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Since we're probably looking at the swansong of the G-Class that has been with us since 1979, don't expect too many of its buyers to play the Safari game using this behemoth.

The pricing for the luxurious terrain tamer still hasn't been announced, but with the G500 4x4² starting at $225,925, we're expecting a financial burden that's as special as the vehicle itself.
