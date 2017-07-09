autoevolution

Watch a Pink Chrome Mercedes CLS Wreck Get Repaired by Russian Mechanic

By now, you guys already know the drill. Somebody in Russia saw a cheap wreck of the German car he always wanted, bought it and sent it to Arthur Tussik to be fixed.
It's a confusing-looking machine, to say the least. At one point, you see it wearing black Brabus wheels, which are swapped for regular Mercedes ones. Also, the color is a brushed chrome pink, but is that a wrap or Designo paint?

And even though the badges on the back say "CLS 63 AMG" we're pretty sure that it's just a CLS 500, based on the shape of the engine cover. But that still has a V8 engine, so it's not as shameful as buying the 350 CDI.

At first glance, the wreck doesn't seem that bad, but she is bent in all sorts of weird ways. The first example of this is the trunk. We never realized what a huge crash vulnerability the CLS-Class has. Most regular cars have "a lot of bumper" before metal damage happens, but this has its trunk space pushed way out, almost beyond the point of the taillights. So the Russian mechanic has to place a hydraulic press and push the metal back out.

The rear quarter panels are always the most nail-biting fixes for us amateur mechanics because they're not held with screws or bolts but bonded and welded to the chassis. But the Russian makes it look easy.

At first glance, the front end seems almost perfect. But upon checking the geometry, he finds that one of the suspension mounts has been pushed back. A few donor parts later and the CLS is looking like itself. Not only that, but the car transitioned to the facelift look, which might add a bit of value.

Unfortunately, we're denied the closure of seeing a completely repaired Merc. But with a quick wrap, nobody would ever know that the body parts are painted black, white or silver.

