autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class Can Be Had With Steelies And A Manual Transmission

19 Jul 2017, 5:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The hype surrounding the X-Class prior to its launch was immense. But now that the premium-oriented pickup truck is official, the skeptics among us have been convinced by Mercedes-Benz that this isn’t just your average Nissan Navara NP300 in nicer clothes. It’s an extensively engineered product aimed at a certain public, the Mercedes-Benz of pickup trucks if you will.
30 photos
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck
Scheduled to go on sale in Germany in November 2017, the starting price of €37,294 including value-added tax buys you a refreshingly spartan configuration. Steel wheels, six-speed manual transmission, cloth seats, that’s how the cookie crumbles at this price point for the X-Class. What is most impressive, however, is that even the no-frills specification looks good and feels like a quality product, 5.4-inch infotainment screen and all.

5.34 meters (210 inches) long and sporting a ground clearance of 202 millimeters (7.95 inches), the X-Class has been engineered to be adequately capable when the going gets off-road. An approach angle of 20.4 degrees is testament to that. More mundane tasks, like carrying a dirt bike in the bed, don't pose a problem for the mid-sized workhorse for the X-Class prides itself on a maximum payload of 1,042 kilograms (2,297 pounds).

Towing capacity is another area where the newcomer of the three-pointed star excels. When equipped with the range-topping 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6, the X 350 d will gladly tow a trailer containing three horses or an eight-meter yacht. More to the point, that’d be 3.5 tonnes or 7,716 pounds.

At launch, however, customers will be offered a choice of two four-cylinder oil-burning plants in the form of the X 220 d and X 250 d. The latter is of the twin-turbo variety and, just like the Nissan Navara’s 2.3-liter mill, it develops 140 kW (190 PS). A gasoline-fed model is available as well, with the so-called X 200 being offered exclusively in LHD, RWD, and with a stick shift.

After rolling the X-Class out in Europe, Australia, and South Africa, 2019 will see Mercedes-Benz’s workhorse go into production in Latin America, at the Renault plant located in Cordoba, Argentina. Plans to bring the X-Class in North America are on the table, but the three-pointed star has yet to make a call in this regard for one too many reasons, Chicken Tax included.

2018 mercedes-benz x-class price Mercedes-Benz X-Class specifications Mercedes-Benz pickup truck
press release
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern