One-Off Jeep Wrangler Super 8 Is a Hotel Room on Wheels

But that’s not the part that amazes us. What is surprising is that the idea worked out pretty neat. Especially considering that what we got these days on the floor of the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) is a vehicle that takes inspiration from… a hotel room.That’s right. The Jeep Wrangler you see here has amenities designed to make it reminiscent of a hotel room. Take the seat fabric, for instance: a replica of materials used to cover the beds in Super 8 motel rooms.Just as with any hotel room, the Wrangler comes equipped with a refrigerator (we’re not sure whether what’s in it costs as much as at the hotel’s minibar), a coffee maker and room to store pillows and blankets.Weird as that sounds, the interior doesn’t look half bad. The nice feel of it comes from the woodgrain interior accents and the lime-accented vent covers, a choice that in any other combination might have looked sickening.What makes the Wrangler stand out, however, is the exterior, boasting a combination of three colors, which somehow works wonders when paired with the set of roof-mounted lights and extra storage compartment.And there’s even a black and white photo of South Dakota’s Badland’s National Park fitted on the backside of the hood. Because, you know, Super 8 comes from there...The hotel chain says over 2,500 hours went into creating the car, but it does not specify who it commissioned to do the work.After the New York Show, the ROADM8, as the car is being called, will embark on a cross-country advertising journey from New York to Las Vegas. Unannounced stops are planned along the way to various (Super 8) locations.