2020 Ford Bronco Shows Jeep Wrangler Proportions, Tailgate-Mounted Spare Wheel

The teaser shows a covered prototype, which the Ford Motor Company
showed off to the automotive media at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. From what we can tell, the Bronco is coming back with good ol’ blocky styling, made possible by an upright front end, the squared-off profile, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.
Looking at the size of the wheel arches, there’s no denying the 2020 Bronco is equipped with tires meant for off-roading. The F-150 Raptor
, for reference, ships with custom-developed BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s that measure 35 inches.
Zooming in on the picture, you’ll further notice the power bulge in the hood. As it is based on the 2019 Ranger, it’s likely the engine bay is home to at least two EcoBoost plants. Paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors, the 2.3-liter turbo is expected to be the entry-level choice. As for the range-topping option, word has it the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6
could fit the bill with 325 ponies.
4WD
models will be gifted with serious off-road equipment, starting with Dana Trac-Lok differentials, including an electronic-locking rear differential. 2-high, 4-high, and 4-low are the least you can expect from the Bronco, which will be manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant on a production line adjacent to the Ranger’s line
.
“Ford helped start the off-road phenomenon and has majored in off-road capability for decades – from the Bronco to the Raptor,”
declared Jim Farley, Ford president, at the event. “Now, we’re ready to reclaim our rightful place as the off-road vehicle leader.”
With irresistible styling and that much potential off the beaten track, should the Jeep Wrangler
worry about the newfangled competitor from FoMoCo?