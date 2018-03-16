2020 Ford Bronco Shows Jeep Wrangler Proportions, Tailgate-Mounted Spare Wheel

autoevolution
Ah, the Bronco! What started life as a compact SUV in 1966 turned full-size in 1977, then went the way of the dodo in 1996 to make room for the Expedition. But the Bronco is coming back in 2019 for the 2020 model year, getting to grips with the mid-size segment against the likes of the Jeep Wrangler.
The teaser shows a covered prototype, which the Ford Motor Company showed off to the automotive media at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. From what we can tell, the Bronco is coming back with good ol’ blocky styling, made possible by an upright front end, the squared-off profile, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Looking at the size of the wheel arches, there’s no denying the 2020 Bronco is equipped with tires meant for off-roading. The F-150 Raptor, for reference, ships with custom-developed BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s that measure 35 inches.

Zooming in on the picture, you’ll further notice the power bulge in the hood. As it is based on the 2019 Ranger, it’s likely the engine bay is home to at least two EcoBoost plants. Paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors, the 2.3-liter turbo is expected to be the entry-level choice. As for the range-topping option, word has it the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 could fit the bill with 325 ponies.

4WD models will be gifted with serious off-road equipment, starting with Dana Trac-Lok differentials, including an electronic-locking rear differential. 2-high, 4-high, and 4-low are the least you can expect from the Bronco, which will be manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant on a production line adjacent to the Ranger’s line.

“Ford helped start the off-road phenomenon and has majored in off-road capability for decades – from the Bronco to the Raptor,” declared Jim Farley, Ford president, at the event. “Now, we’re ready to reclaim our rightful place as the off-road vehicle leader.”

With irresistible styling and that much potential off the beaten track, should the Jeep Wrangler worry about the newfangled competitor from FoMoCo?
