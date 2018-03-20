autoevolution
2018 Moab Easter Jeep Safari Concepts Look The Part

For the 52nd edition of the Easter Jeep Safari, the peeps at Jeep joined hands with Mopar to deliver not one, not two, but seven concepts. The smallest of the seven is called B-Ute Concept, which started life as a Renegade in Trailhawk specification.
B-Ute doesn’t stand for beautiful, but B-segment and utility. Equipped with custom-styled front and rear fascias, the one-off Renegade further boasts heat extractors in the hood and wider flares that accommodate 17-inch wheels. Looks really good with the BF Goodrich T/A Baja Champion rubber and 1.5-inch lift kit, doesn’t it?

Five of the seven concepts are based on the Wrangler in JL and JLU flavors. The J-Wagon is the most tame-looking of them all, flaunting a snorkel and Brass Monkey-painted wheels. Jeep gets a little more off-road with the Nacho, Sandstorm, and 4SPEED, but the main attraction of the Wrangler concepts is the so-called Jeepster.

Sporting two-tone paint inspired by the 1966 Jeepster Commando convertible pickup, the concept sports 2.5-inch aluminum body shocks and a 2-inch lift kit, as well as 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires developed specifically for off-road driving. Compared to the Wrangler, the Jeepster Concept also differs in terms of windshield, which is raked back 2.5 degrees to create a more compact, cropped appearance.

This gets us to the Wagoneer Roadtrip Concept (pictured), a luxury-oriented utility vehicle that hides modernized underpinnings under the classically correct body shell. Jeep stretched the wheelbase by five inches compared to the original, and the track has also been widened. Dana 44 axles with lockers, four-link suspension with coilover springs, 17-inch steel wheels wrapped in 33-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain tires, there’s a lot to like about this concept, including the fire-breathing V8 hiding under the hood.

That’s right, ladies and gents! This fellow has 5.7 liters of naturally aspirated HEMI on offer. It’s a different animal from the 230 Tornado OHC-6, which Jeep swapped out of the engine bay to create a tool box from its valve cover.

Jeep will exhibit all seven concepts in Moab, Utah on March 24th.
