Jeep Goes on the Rolling Stones No Filter European Tour

19 Mar 2018, 8:26 UTC ·
On May 17, in Dublin, the Rolling Stones will resume the No Filter European Tour which they started last September in Hamburg. With them, a host of Jeep vehicles will tour six countries in three months.
2 photos
Possible Jeepster tribute
Jeep has partnered with the rock band back in 2014, for the 14 on Fire Tour, and has stuck with Mick Jagger and the crew ever since. And aside from acting like a sponsor, Jeep will also try and sell some cars.

At venues in UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland, Jeep will have special areas where to showcase its models and technologies. On stage, Rolling Stones are said to be doing the same, presenting new production and stage design.

For the UK and Ireland, it will be the first time in five years when the band performs at local venues. Just as at last year’s first part of the tour, the organizers expect the concerts to be sold out.

“The partnership reunites two icons with much in common – the Stones who revolutionized rock music with their unmistakable sound and style, and Jeep, the legendary global SUV brand, that for more than 75 years has been the most authentic expression of motoring freedom and adventure,” said Jeep in a statement.

“And the Jeep brand will be by the band’s side for the third time as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood embark on another adventure that’s expected to eclipse the incredible success of last year’s sell-out European tour.”

Before the Rolling Tour starts, Jeep will present on Easter Saturday at least two concept vehicles in the U.S. this time, at this year’s Jeep Safari event. The two teaser images made public last week show a possible Jeepster revival, as well as a souped-up Wrangler.

Aside from the two concepts, Jeep will bring to the Moab area specially prepared versions of the Renegade or Cherokee.
Jeep rolling stones concert jeep safari
