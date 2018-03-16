Jeep Concept Vehicles Heading for Easter Safari in Moab

The Moab
area in the American state of Utah is a must-go-to location for all off-roading lovers. A host of trails, known under revealing names such as Secret Spire, Chicken Corners or Golden Spike make for a challenging course for vehicles and drivers, like no other in the world.
2 photos
Ever since 1967, the Jeep
brand has staged at the location the so-called Jeep Safari. Initially consisting of a single course, the Behind the Rocks Trail
, it slowly grew in difficulty starting the 1980s, now presenting itself as a nine-day event organized by Red Rock 4-Wheelers
. The culmination of the event is the so-called Big Saturday, an event held on the Saturday of Easter weekend.
For this year, Jeep and Mopar have prepared several concept vehicles specifically created for the Easter Jeep Safari. On Thursday, the carmaker released two images portraying two of the cars to be on the scene for the event.
“The Jeep and Mopar brands have once again joined forces to create a selection of Jeep concept vehicles for the annual Easter Jeep Safari. These images hint at two of the new concept vehicles that will head to Moab, March 24 – April 1,”
says Jeep in a very short statement.
Other than that, Jeep has not released any other information about the models. One of the photos though does show something resembling the Jeepster, a model built by Willis-Overland in the middle of last century as a means for the 4x4 to enter the civilian, passenger automobile market.
Revived in 1966 as the Jeepster Commando, the namesake was scraped shortly after, in 1972, by Willis-Overland’s successor, American Motors.
Aside from the two concepts, those attending expect to witness souped-up versions of other iconic models, like the Renegade or Cherokee. All will take on challenges on the track of the Moab range, which now include an additional eight new trails.