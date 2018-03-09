autoevolution
Doug DeMuro Drives 1993 Jeep Wrangler Renegade, Compares It to the Mazda Miata

Jeeps are more popular than ever nowadays, so there's no surprise that aficionados like Doug DeMuro keep featuring these offroad-savvy machines in their reviews. And the latest adventure of the sort sees Doug zooming in on a 1993 Wrangler.
In fact, we're not just talking about any Wrangler here, since there are multiple details that set it apart.

First of all, we're looking at a Wrangler Renegade, with this being an appearance package that boosted the price of the thing by a whopping 40 percent, as the journo explains in the video.

Secondly, this particular example comes with a mileage of just 25,000, with the thing being in excellent condition.

Keep in time we're talking about a machine coming from an era when SUVs weren't the all-rounders they are today. As such, Doug's usual "quirks and features" approach is certainly focused on the first in the case of this 25-year-old Wrangler.

As for the driving experience part of the review, there are two important details we need to mention. For one thing, Doug spends a respectable amount of time talking about how the Jeep feels from behind the wheel.

Then there's the Mazda Miata comparison, which is accompanied by a little song. Guess the adventurous spirit of the Wrangler got to the journalist, with the 4.0-liter V6 motor of this Wrangler Renegade probably also playing a role here.

As Doug mentions in the video, he has reviewed the all-new 2018 Wrangler and we've talked about this adventure back in December last year.

However, if we are to talk about the aficionado's more recent adventures, we'll remind you Doug seems to be on a Jeep-testing spree, as the XJ Cherokee stunt he delivered back in February showed. Wonder if he'll get to spend time behind the wheel of Hennessey's upcoming Grand Chrokee Trackhawk, which will be a 1,000 hp beast.

