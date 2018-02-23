autoevolution
 

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Owner Designs Logo for His 707 HP SUV

In many ways, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is more impressive than the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. For one thing, while muscle cars have been around for decades, muscle SUVs are a much rarer breed.
Then there's the all-paw nature of the high-riding machine, which means that, unlike the non-Widebody Hellcat, the thing has no issue with putting its power down.

Offroading? Well, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk might not be the best terrain tamer in the automotive producer's lineup, but it can certainly get off the beaten path.

Heck, the SUV can beat the coupe even in the drag racing context. And if you don't believe us, here's an example talking about an adventure that saw the Jeep towing a Hellcat (the Widebody kind) to the drag strip and managing to beat the muscle car to the finish lights. Sure, the Jeep Trackhawk might come with a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds, while the Hellcat Widebody needs 10.9 seconds for the same job, but the battle we're talking about included a 1/8-mile run.

Nevertheless, there's one thing that Hellcat owners can enjoy, but Trackhawk drivers can only dream about. We're talking about the dedicated logo adorning the front fenders (and T-shirts of caps, for that matter).

Well, the owner of a 707-pony Jeep has decided to take this matter into his own hands, coming up with a logo for his super-SUV. And, thanks to the Moparian Facebook page, we can now check out the result.

And, given the strong contrast between the black logo and the white hue of the car, the hawk we have here stands out even more.

So, whether you belong to the camp who would rather keep the Jeep GC Trackhawk in factory stock form or to that who adores such small details, you have to admit that this tiny custom bit can't be ignored.
