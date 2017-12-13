autoevolution
 

This Doug DeMuro 2018 Jeep Wrangler Review Is Like a LEGO Build Tutorial

We're not sure that Jeep built the 2018 Wrangler with Doug DeMuro's reviews in mind, but one thing is certain - the JL generation of the offroader and the American journo were made for each other.
Since Doug has a fetish for quirks and features, the 2018 Wrangler has tons and tons of goodies for the YouTuber to enjoy and, obviously, share with the world.

For instance, if you're looking for a video tutorial on how to remove the top (keep in mind that you can choose between the three roof solutions) or fold the windshield, the first part of the video at the bottom of the page is definitely for you.

Sure, the new Wrangler might be an offroad monster that's ready to tame almost any sort of terrain. But since we're talking about a new product coming from Fiat Chrysler, it's also one of the most user-friendly offroaders money can buy.

Over the years, FCA has learned how to turn its financial struggles into an asset for the customers. You see, with the automaker's limited cash meaning it would have to refine existing models rather than build new ones from the ground up, the company has learned the true value of attention to detail.

As such, the 2018 Wrangler is ready to cater to the needs of those who want to hose down the cabin or aim to fit their Jeeps with meatier offroading rubber.

When it comes to the powertrain, there's one important thing you won't find in the video below. This has to do with the year 2020, when the JL is scheduled to receive a gas-electric setup. Unlike the mild-hybrid hardware on the new 2.0-liter turbocharged mill, the upcoming model will be a plug-in hybrid.

Can you imagine going offroading in complete silence and enjoying all that instant electric torque?

