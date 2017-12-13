2018 Jeep Wrangler 0-60 MPH Acceleration Is Quick with the New 2.0-Liter Turbo

Unlike other cars where the zero to sixty time is among the first numbers you want to know, for the Wrangler it kind of sits in the background, despite the fact that most owners will primarily drive it on the road for the majority of the time.

42 photos



With an interior as clean and modern as the one it got, it would have been a shame if the



A lot of that has to be attributed to the new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It actually uses a 48-Volt mild hybrid system that gives it a bit of extra boost at low revs as well as help with the start/stop function. It can't drive in electric mode only, but



Despite having a 3.6-liter V6 engine in the lineup, the four-cylinder turbo is the gruntiest one available, making it the best choice if you care about going fast. The Wrangler was never one to brag about its acceleration, but equipped with this mill, it actually produces some pretty impressive results.



Jeep hasn't communicated the official numbers for



For a car designed primarily for off-road use that has the aerodynamic coefficient of a two-story building, it's not half bad. Bear in mind this was achieved in a Sahara model, meaning the two-door version should be even quicker to the benchmark speed. Watch the video below to see for yourself and hear some more insights on the new Wrangler.



That's actually a testament to how well it has preserved that off-road aura , which seems to be kept just as intact as the defining lines of its exterior design. But the new Jeep has evolved in every aspect, and that includes on-road handling as well.With an interior as clean and modern as the one it got, it would have been a shame if the 2018 Wrangler hadn't improve on its ride as well, and the good news is it has. The trademark Jeep Wrangler characteristics are still there - the vertical windshield and dashboard, the upright position - but the damping is better, the soundproofing is better - just like Jeep promised, everything is better.A lot of that has to be attributed to the new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It actually uses a 48-Volt mild hybrid system that gives it a bit of extra boost at low revs as well as help with the start/stop function. It can't drive in electric mode only, but a plug-in hybrid has already been announced for 2020, so Jeep is going there as well.Despite having a 3.6-liter V6 engine in the lineup, the four-cylinder turbo is the gruntiest one available, making it the best choice if you care about going fast. The Wrangler was never one to brag about its acceleration, but equipped with this mill, it actually produces some pretty impressive results.Jeep hasn't communicated the official numbers for the new Wrangler 's 0-60 mph sprint, so this is the best we've got so far. Roman from The Fast Lane Car made two runs with two different results (he says one was slightly downhill and the other slightly uphill). In the first one he god 6.84 seconds, while the second yielded a result of 7.72 seconds. That means the actual figure should be somewhere around the seven seconds mark.For a car designed primarily for off-road use that has the aerodynamic coefficient of a two-story building, it's not half bad. Bear in mind this was achieved in a Sahara model, meaning the two-door version should be even quicker to the benchmark speed. Watch the video below to see for yourself and hear some more insights on the new Wrangler.