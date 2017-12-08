Production-spec Jeep Yuntu Concept Could Be Called Grand Commander

Filed with the State Administration for Industry and Commerce by FCA US LLC on August 31, 2017, the trademark is complemented by the Chinese-written equivalent, which translates to English as “Big Commander.”
The name draws inspiration from the XK Commander
mid-size seven-seat SUV
, which Jeep manufactured from 2005 to 2010.
Discovered by Chinese motoring publication Autohome
, the trademark is joined by three design patents. The vehicle depicted bears a strong resemblance to the Compass as far as the front fascia and front three-quarters are concerned, resemblance that might be a clue as to what hides under the bodywork.
If the Grand Commander will ride on an elongated Compass platform, then it’s not too hard to guess what sort of oily bits are in the offing. The cited publication, however, advocates for “FCA’s new 2.0T engine.”
Also known as the Hurricane in the all-new Wrangler, the engine is capable of developing 284 PS (280 horsepower) and 410 Nm (306 lb-ft) of torque.
Should it make its world premiere at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, the Grand Commander will be manufactured in China by the joint venture consisting of GAC and FCA. It remains to be seen, however, if the plug-in hybrid powertrain
of the Yuntu will be adapted for the Grand Commander.
Another “what if”
that doesn’t have an answer at the present moment is availability. Could Jeep import the Grand Commander into the United States or will Fiat Chrysler free up production capacity at a U.S. plant to manufacture the three-row SUV on American soil? Considering that the pre-production model
was recently spied testing in the United States, you know that either possibility could become reality.