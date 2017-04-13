autoevolution

Jeep Yuntu Concept Has Seven Seats, Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

 
13 Apr 2017, 13:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Here’s a question for you: When was the last time Jeep offered a seven-seat SUV? That would be 2010, the last year of the GC-based Commander (XK). As things stand now, Jeep misses out on buyers looking for seven seats. Not for long, though.
Not only is the FCA-owned automaker interested in bringing the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer back to life as luxo-SUVs, but the GAC FCA joint venture in China may launch a seven-seater SUV if there’s demand for such a product. The said model is set to be previewed next week in Shanghai by a concept.

First things first, it’s called Yuntu, which apparently means cloud map or something in Chinese. The handle is no coincidence, though, but a tongue-in-cheek reference to the PHEV badges located on both front doors. GAC FCA didn’t say a word about what sort of plug-in hybrid powertrain the concept vehicle uses, but chances are it’s more frugal than the all-new Compass.

Speaking of the compact-sized SUV, is it me or the rear quarter windows have that certain Compass-ness about them, plus a bit of Renegade for the D-pillars? Up front, everything gives the impression of a futuristic Tonka truck. The rear end is more sensible, packing what might be a split-opening tailgate.

However, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The Jeep Yuntu Concept is all about its seven-seat layout, something Chinese customers can’t get enough of. Case in point: Ford produces a three-row, long wheelbase version of the Edge mid-size SUV in China to satisfy this demand. VW, meanwhile, launched the three-row derivative of the Tiguan in The Middle Kingdom first, then in traditional markets such as the United States and the Old Continent.

Here’s hope Jeep will actually say something at the Auto Shanghai 2017 about the chances of the Yuntu Concept making it into production.
Jeep Yuntu Concept Auto Shanghai 2017 Jeep Yuntu SUV Jeep China 2019 Jeep Commander
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56