Jeep Yuntu Concept Has Seven Seats, Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Here’s a question for you: When was the last time Jeep offered a seven-seat SUV? That would be 2010, the last year of the GC-based Commander (XK). As things stand now, Jeep
misses out on buyers looking for seven seats. Not for long, though.
Not only is the FCA-owned automaker interested in bringing the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer back to life as luxo-SUVs, but the GAC FCA joint venture
in China may launch a seven-seater SUV
if there’s demand for such a product. The said model is set to be previewed next week in Shanghai by a concept.
First things first, it’s called Yuntu, which apparently means cloud map or something in Chinese. The handle is no coincidence, though, but a tongue-in-cheek reference to the PHEV badges located on both front doors. GAC FCA didn’t say a word about what sort of plug-in hybrid powertrain the concept vehicle uses, but chances are it’s more frugal than the all-new Compass
.
Speaking of the compact-sized SUV, is it me or the rear quarter windows have that certain Compass-ness about them, plus a bit of Renegade for the D-pillars? Up front, everything gives the impression of a futuristic Tonka truck
. The rear end is more sensible, packing what might be a split-opening tailgate.
However, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The Jeep Yuntu Concept is all about its seven-seat layout, something Chinese customers can’t get enough of. Case in point: Ford produces a three-row, long wheelbase version of the Edge
mid-size SUV in China to satisfy this demand. VW, meanwhile, launched the three-row derivative of the Tiguan in The Middle Kingdom first, then in traditional markets such as the United States and the Old Continent.
Here’s hope Jeep will actually say something at the Auto Shanghai 2017
about the chances of the Yuntu Concept making it into production.