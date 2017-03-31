autoevolution
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Confirmed For New York Debut

 
31 Mar 2017
by
The 2017 New York Auto Show is two weeks away from its opening day, and we already have confirmed launches at the event.
One of these unveilings is planned in the Jeep stand, which will feature a Hellcat-powered SUV.

The model is a production car that will be called "Grand Cherokee Trackhawk." The news comes straight from Mike Manley, the boss of the Jeep brand within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

We already know that the performance model will have a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine under its hood. The unit is “borrowed” from the Dodge models referred to as “Hellcats,” and it delivers 707 HP for them. Since this SUV already had a “Trailhawk” for off-roading, the destination of the ‘Trackhawk” is evident.

Currently, the most powerful product in the Grand Cherokee lineup offers 475 HP, and some believe it is more than enough for this segment. Fortunately, others do not agree, and the world will have a 707 HP SUV available on sale.

The quickest and most powerful Grand Cherokee ever offered on the market is set to fight with the likes of BMW’s X5 M, Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo S, Audi’s SQ7, and Mercedes-AMG’s GLE 63 S.

In other words, the segment of performance SUVs will become even more crowded, and customers across the world will have another potential buy on the table.

It will be tricky to say no to a car that delivers 707 HP, especially if you can afford it and it satisfies your needs. This product will push European brands to match it with something close in performance and horsepower, and their customers will be the ones who will benefit the most.

As Autoblog points out, Jeep’s boss also announced that the Wrangler’s replacement would be launched by the end of this year.

The confirmation means that the off-roading legend is following its schedule, and that fans of the brand should expect to see it in the next few months. We believe that the Los Angeles Auto Show might be the venue selected to showcase it, but that is just a possibility at this point.
