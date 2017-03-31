Lexus Unveils Visionary Autonomous Tech, You Wish You Had It On Your Car Today

Hogging the passing lane, or even the middle lane of a highway, for that matter, is both dangerous and annoying
. It is against the law in many countries, but that does not stop some drivers.
Lexus
has presented a potential solution, which it calls “Lane Valet.” It is described as optional equipment for all of its models, including the LC and LS, and it works through Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication. The Japanese premium brand was kind enough to publish a video on its YouTube account to showcase how it works.
The idea is to drive on the highway, with or without cruise control, and then press the dedicated button whenever a driver is hogging the passing lane or the middle lane. Once the command is supplied, the system will automatically communicate with the other automobile, which will be instructed to move out of the way.
Before this invention, people used to flash their headlights (also illegal in some countries), or keep their turn signals on to show the driver in front that they want to pass him or her.
These behaviors are unsafe, because the driver hogging the lane is jeopardizing the other road users, while the one who wants to pass usually gets too close and risks a high-speed crash.
The said collision is likely because the driver does not respect the “two-second rule
,” and because the operator of the vehicle in front might get scared or angry and hit the brakes. The latter action is called “brake check,” and it is also illegal in many states, and it could lead to severe crashes.
Usually, there’s no avoidance option for the tailgating driver, and people could get injured or even killed because of this foolish and irresponsible act. Never do a "brake check
" on anyone, and refrain from tailgating. Both are feeble-minded things to do, and people may die because of them.
Lexus
’s new technology will be available for order on all models only on April 1, 2017. Unfortunately, the brand has published the announcement two soon, and almost everyone “jumped the gun” on the news, ruining it for everyone.
We decided to pick up the story just to let you know that tailgating and pass lane hogging are dangerous behaviors, and we ask you to refrain from any of them because there is no technology ready to stop you from doing that. Lexus's Commercial for Lane Valet TechnologyA video explaining the two-second rule