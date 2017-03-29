autoevolution
2018 Lexus NX Confirmed To Go Official At Auto Shanghai 2017

 
Slotted just below the mid-size RX, the NX is Lexus’ entry into the luxury compact crossover SUV segment. But seeing that the “Nimble Crossover” is getting on a bit, Toyota’s luxury division came to the conclusion that it needs a bit of a refresh.
The mid-cycle update will be shown to the world in April at Auto Shanghai in China, and will arrive in the United States for model year 2018. The current NX was launched three years ago, and to this day, it continues to look good. The NX facelift, meanwhile, takes the visual game up a notch with a pair of slim headlights and a mild redesign of the trademark spindle grille.

Apart from those changes and slightly shortened L-shaped daytime running lights to suit the slimmer headlights, there is not much else the teaser image reveals. The updated exterior will be complemented by cabin enhancements designed to “add convenience and functionality.” Lexus doesn’t say a word if any alterations were performed under the skin, but chances are Lexus didn’t.

Currently available with a 2.0-liter turbo and a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, the NX’s most obvious weak point is the six-speed automatic that’s standard with the former engine. Sure the close gear spacing helps with acceleration, but there’s no sense of urgency whatsoever from the tranny when you bury your foot in the gas pedal. NX 200t owners also complain about a “metallic catch” of some sort, i.e. a rough transition from the Park to Reverse position.

At Auto Shanghai 2017, the refreshed NX will share the stage with the new range-topper of the Lexus range: the LS 500h. Compared to the former-gen LS hybrid, the 500h makes use of a V6-powered hybrid powertrain. It’s a bit of a controversial change considering that the predecessor employed a V8, but then again, bear in mind that the plug-in hybrid versions of the S-Class and 7 Series use six- and four-cylinder turbo engines, respectively.
