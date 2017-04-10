Could This Be Jeep's Seven-Seat Crossover Meant For China?

Jeep is reportedly developing a three-row crossover for the Chinese market. Two images of it are circling the Internet these days.





Images portrays a model that is



The lack of door handles, along with other minor elements suggests the possibility that the vehicle presented in the images is a concept car that is close to production from a design point of view, but still not the finished product.



As you can observe, it shares a few lines with the new Cherokee, but numerous elements are styled differently. The window line is one of them, but the essential lines and traits are present.



Previous statements made by Jeep officials noted that the brand’s three-row SUV would be named “Grand Wagoneer,” and it would be based on the all-new Grand Cherokee, which is supposed to be launched in 2017.



The plans presented for the Jeep portfolio back in January 2015 portrayed a new Wrangler in 2017, a small SUV introduced to refresh the Renegade lineup in 2017. Moreover, the brand also announced the



Some people, including Allpar’s experts, believe that this model could be rebadged as a Chrysler model and sold in the USA as well. The Belvidere assembly facility in Illinois is viewed as a potential candidate for the place to build the Chrysler variant of the K8. However, that is just speculation at this moment. The crossover will seat up to seven people, and it is reportedly based on the CUSW platform that is also used by the Cherokee. Allpar, the website that has also managed to publish these images ahead of everyone else, notes that the car is expected to come with a four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine from the “Hurricane” series.Images portrays a model that is called K8 , and this could be the production name of the vehicle in question.The lack of door handles, along with other minor elements suggests the possibility that the vehicle presented in the images is a concept car that is close to production from a design point of view, but still not the finished product.As you can observe, it shares a few lines with the new Cherokee, but numerous elements are styled differently. The window line is one of them, but the essential lines and traits are present.Previous statements made by Jeep officials noted that the brand’s three-rowwould be named “Grand Wagoneer,” and it would be based on the all-new Grand Cherokee, which is supposed to be launched in 2017.The plans presented for the Jeep portfolio back in January 2015 portrayed a new Wrangler in 2017, a small SUV introduced to refresh the Renegade lineup in 2017. Moreover, the brand also announced the addition of a C-SUV which would be sized close to the Compass , replacing the Patriot as well.Some people, including Allpar’s experts, believe that this model could be rebadged as a Chrysler model and sold in the USA as well. The Belvidere assembly facility in Illinois is viewed as a potential candidate for the place to build the Chrysler variant of the K8. However, that is just speculation at this moment.