2018 Jeep Wrangler Is the "Most Dirt Worthy Jeep Ever"

However, Roman Mica from "The Fast Lane Car" managed to say everything there was through the title of his video. He called the new Wrangler the "most dirt worthy Jeep ever," suggesting it's going to have better off-road ability than all the previous models. For most people, that was everything they needed to know.Especially since the new additions in technology as well as the all-new interior promise to make thebetter on the road as well. How did Jeep manage seemingly the impossible? Well, that's what you get when you have lots of years of expertise and a blank sheet of paper, as well as a very strong legacy to build upon.Back to the off-road bit, Roman speaks about the courses manufacturers build to showcase their vehicles, and claims that the one made for the new Wrangler was the toughest he had seen. For one thing, it included climbing up a rocky incline, which in itself is not something we've seen at other similar events, so we tend to believe him.Apart from showing us how well the Jeep does off-road - since they can't "tell" us - the clip also contains a very telling, if a bit short, side-by-side comparison between the JK and JL Wrangler . This only confirms what we've felt all along: the new model is the perfect modern reinterpretation of the outgoing one, and it's hard to imagine how the Jeep designers could have acquited better of their job.For an embargoed video, this effort feels pretty revealing so if you feel like seeing the new Wrangler in action clearing rocky obstacles, click play below and sit back and enjoy. And if you want to see just how good can the new Jeep look, check out these two Mopar-accessorized models