2018 Jeep Wrangler Price List: JL Starts At $26,995, JLU At $30,495

Following its world premiere at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new Wrangler now has a price to its name. The cheapest model available in the United States is the two-door Sport, which costs $26,995 excluding the destination charge ($1,195). Indeed, that’s three grand more expensive.
The JLU is also costlier than the JKU, retailing at $30,495 compared to $27,895. At the very top of the lineup, the JL and JLU in Rubicon specification can be yours starting at $36,995 and $40,495, respectively. Make no mistake about it, Jeep
is dwelling in premium territory with the pricing of the newest kid on the no-nonsense sport utility vehicle block.
What do you get for your money? In U.S.
-spec flavor, the JL Sport is equipped with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and a six-speed manual transmission, Dana 30 solid axles at the front and Dana 35s at the rear, 17-inch all-season Bridgestone tires, and a transfer case for the off-road stuff.
Moving up to the Rubicon, the Wrangler boasts two more USB ports, automatic headlights, and 17-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires. Regardless of trim, optional equipment includes a three-piece hardtop roof, Mopar accessories, and a tow hitch. The eight-speed automatic transmission is optional, as is the 2.0-liter turbo
. Codenamed Hurricane, the four-cylinder engine is good for 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm).
The order books for the JL and JLU are scheduled to open in January 2018 for the Pentastar-engined models, whilst the Hurricane will join the range in the first quarter. There’s a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 in the pipeline for 2019, with Jeep further confirming a plug-in hybrid powertrain
for 2020.
When it comes to diesel power, the rest of the world will receive a 2.2-liter four-cylinder instead of the North America-exclusive EcoDiesel
. The engine hasn’t been rated yet, though don’t expect anything too different from the MultiJet II available in the Euro-spec Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. In its most potent setting, the oil-chugging plant develops 207 horsepower (210 PS) and 350 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,750 rpm.