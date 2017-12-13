autoevolution
 

2018 Jeep Wrangler Price List: JL Starts At $26,995, JLU At $30,495

13 Dec 2017, 10:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
42 photos
2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler
Following its world premiere at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new Wrangler now has a price to its name. The cheapest model available in the United States is the two-door Sport, which costs $26,995 excluding the destination charge ($1,195). Indeed, that’s three grand more expensive.

The JLU is also costlier than the JKU, retailing at $30,495 compared to $27,895. At the very top of the lineup, the JL and JLU in Rubicon specification can be yours starting at $36,995 and $40,495, respectively. Make no mistake about it, Jeep is dwelling in premium territory with the pricing of the newest kid on the no-nonsense sport utility vehicle block.

What do you get for your money? In U.S.-spec flavor, the JL Sport is equipped with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and a six-speed manual transmission, Dana 30 solid axles at the front and Dana 35s at the rear, 17-inch all-season Bridgestone tires, and a transfer case for the off-road stuff.

Moving up to the Rubicon, the Wrangler boasts two more USB ports, automatic headlights, and 17-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires. Regardless of trim, optional equipment includes a three-piece hardtop roof, Mopar accessories, and a tow hitch. The eight-speed automatic transmission is optional, as is the 2.0-liter turbo. Codenamed Hurricane, the four-cylinder engine is good for 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm).

The order books for the JL and JLU are scheduled to open in January 2018 for the Pentastar-engined models, whilst the Hurricane will join the range in the first quarter. There’s a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 in the pipeline for 2019, with Jeep further confirming a plug-in hybrid powertrain for 2020.

When it comes to diesel power, the rest of the world will receive a 2.2-liter four-cylinder instead of the North America-exclusive EcoDiesel. The engine hasn’t been rated yet, though don’t expect anything too different from the MultiJet II available in the Euro-spec Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. In its most potent setting, the oil-chugging plant develops 207 horsepower (210 PS) and 350 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,750 rpm.
2018 Jeep Wrangler price Jeep Wrangler JL Jeep JLU SUV
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
JEEP models:
JEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP Grand Cherokee SRTJEEP Grand Cherokee SRT Large SUVAll JEEP models  